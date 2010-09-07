LeBron James On His New Signature: “It Just Feels Right”

We’ve been talking about all the various ramifications of LeBron James‘ decision all summer. New home, new jersey, new shoe colorway. But one thing no one’s been talking about it his new signature. If you’ve ever seen LBJ’s signature since he’s come into the League (if not, see below) then you realize it started with a looping “L” (that resembled the start of his uniform No. 23) and went into his initials. But now, wearing No. 6 for the Heat, James had to change things up.

“It just feels right. This marks a new beginning for me,” said James in an exclusive interview with Upper Deck’s Terry Melia during his latest signing session for Upper Deck Authenticated. “Miami represents a new chapter in my basketball career. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s gonna be fun. And I’m gonna do what I can to the best of my ability to bring home a championship to that city.”

“LeBron’s signature has always been in demand and now that he’s chosen to change it, UDA has the opportunity to completely overhaul LeBron’s memorabilia lineup â€“ from team to number to design,” said Steve Sloan, UDA Product Manager. “We are excited about all the possibilities this brings to the table for our Product Development team.”

As the sole supplier of his authentic memorabilia, Upper Deck has already started to release some of the newly autographed product. The first four pieces – two autographed Spalding basketballs and two autographed photos in his new uniform – are currently on sale at www.upperdeckstore.com. The four items range from $699.99 to $899.99 each.

What do you think? Which autograph do you like more?

