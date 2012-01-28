LeBron James Owns Bill Walker With A Facial

#Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James #New York Knicks
01.28.12 7 years ago 8 Comments

I was joking on Twitter last night that LeBron could’ve dunked on Bill Walker 54 times and it wouldn’t change Skywalker’s opinion of him. You may not know, but Bill has been talking some junk about James for a while now, and you know he had to be feeling himself after he dropped 21 in Miami. He could overlook all the dunks. But this one? Just vicious. Why doesn’t James drive like this all the time?

What was the best dunk from the New York/Miami game?

