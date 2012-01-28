LeBron James Owns Bill Walker With A Facial

I was joking on Twitter last night that LeBron could’ve dunked on Bill Walker 54 times and it wouldn’t change Skywalker’s opinion of him. You may not know, but Bill has been talking some junk about James for a while now, and you know he had to be feeling himself after he dropped 21 in Miami. He could overlook all the dunks. But this one? Just vicious. Why doesn’t James drive like this all the time?
What was the best dunk from the New York/Miami game?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
And to quote millions of youtubers… “lebron traveled”
wow a dunk against bill walker, common guys, lebitch is a big p….y
“Why doesn’t James drive like this all the time?”
We’ve been asking that since his playoff disappearing acts in Cleveland. And we’ll continue to ask that question until he starts doing it in the playoffs.
You guys always quote Bron’s playoff stats as evidence of how he gets it done. Problem is, when his team NEEDS him to drive like this and get fouled or dunk it on someones head, he decides to either shoot fadeaway 3s or worse yet, give the ball up back to the PG.
2012..let’s see if sht changed.
Where’s the tech?!?!?!
You know it’s bad when essentially every comment to a great play like this is negative.
Christ, people.
Nasty dunk, no doubt that Walker was put on a poster. Only thing I didn’t like was that Lebron stared him down. I think Lebron should have got a tech for that nonsense because other players have for similar acts but I forget that star players get different treatment. Oh well
Yeah, the Wizards are wondering where’s the tech on that one. And Lebron DID travel, too! What IS it with this dude? I like his game and everything, but the running “joke” is a valid one for sure
LeBron has always had horrible foot work. Don’t know why he isn’t called for travel, but I think Refs anticipate him doing something freakish, so they are understandably distracted…dunk was nasty regardless.