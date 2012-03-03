LeBron James Passes Away The Final Shot Again

There’s not much that needs to be said that wasn’t said in Smack this morning. Good basketball play. Not so good decision, if that makes sense. With LeBron, this is all mental now. It’s like Nick Anderson missing four straight free throws to lose a Finals game, and then never being able to hit free throws again. People can argue that he got Udonis Haslem a great shot, but it’s just kind of unfair to put a guy – instead of yourself – who’s scored four points in that situation.

Was this the right move?

