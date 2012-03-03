LeBron James Passes Away The Final Shot Again

There’s not much that needs to be said that wasn’t said in Smack this morning. Good basketball play. Not so good decision, if that makes sense. With LeBron, this is all mental now. It’s like Nick Anderson missing four straight free throws to lose a Finals game, and then never being able to hit free throws again. People can argue that he got Udonis Haslem a great shot, but it’s just kind of unfair to put a guy – instead of yourself – who’s scored four points in that situation.
Was this the right move?
According the Lebron Rules “Double-team Lebron and make him pass in the clutch … then criticize Lebron for not wanting big shot” > [clicky.me]
Are you kidding… Didn’t saw the Game just read the Headline thought I would see another bad TO or something..instead one pass 90% of the players in the League can’t make and a great look for one of the best midrange shooters in the entire league….
So you ask right decision? Really … Really … Really?
guy had 4 points on the night dipshit
bad play
RonNation. u obviously have a low IQ. “Dipshit” he was double team and passed the ball to a WIDE open Haslem at the FREE THROW line. Haslem was a bum that missed. so please STFU
Haslem hasn’t been knocking down the shot consistently for a couple seasons now.
I tend to agree with most, right basketball play wrong time. Lebron was knocking everything down in the 4th. He should have taken the shot.
This is ridiculous. In the day and age when making the smart play and getting criticised for it..don’t care how good you are, but shooting over a double team is a significantly lower percentage shot than an open 15 footer (especially for a guy who makes trust shot consistently). Kudos bron..I’m not a fan of you, but I respect how you continually make that play and live with consequences
I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.
Michael Jordan
bruce
lebron tries to be perfect waaay too hard that all these guys are wanting to call it the right play. well, if lebron did the right play every time and still doesn’t turn out with good results, what harm does it do if lebron went out and put the win in his hands and failed? lebron should figure out how some failure is okay. if he took the shot and missed, at least he put the outcome in his hands.
It’s just one regular season game. It was the right play.
what about the fade away long two pointer in someone’s face that gave his team the lead? was that a right play? fact of the matter is lbj was on fire.
right play, anyone who thinks forcing a shot over a open one either-
A has never played basketball at any sort of decent level
B only watches highlight videos of players and games or
C is a dip sh!t
That was the right play.
I’m not a Lebron fan, but the hate has gone too far. Anybody who knows anything about basketball knows that’s the right play. Haslem is a good mid range shooter and was wide open. Criticizing a guy for making the right play. smh
kobe, mj, paul pierce, dirk, rose, wade, melo, brandon jennings, monta ellis, and hundred others would’ve taken that shot themselves. not everyone would make it. but superstars win and lose games on their final shots
lebron? PASS!!!
Like Chi-rilla was sayin on the smack page, how come those of u cryin that it was the right play ignore the 5 “wrong plays” before that led to this play? Lebron brought the Heat back with offbalance jumpers, fadeaways over double teams, double clutch looooooong jumpers. Then on game point, he passes to a dude who’s taken 4 shots all night and I gotta read that it was the right play? LBJ keeps makin the “right play” then he might wanna at least “make the right play” to Wade so we can at least stop disputin who’s team it is
i think lebron made the right play. but if he did take the shot and missed it i wouldn’t be mad at him. wade lost the game for the heat: missed a free throw and fouled harris TWICE. wade looked like rookie chalmers with the dumb fouls.
How is this bad? Who cares if he was having a bad game, it was a much better shot considering the defense they had on Lebron.
Why does no one comment on the moving screen? Holy Christ, man…
He made the right play. You pass to a guy who is open? Lebron gets criticized for being unselfish and Kobe is criticized for being too selfish = different players, didn’t MJ pass the ball to Kerr. Why do people constantly harass the best player in the game today. I’d rather have the best overall player in the game today over a guy who’s a closer. What does LBJ average, everyear, 25-30 ppg, 7-8 boards, 7-8 dimes, 3.0-4.0 steals/blocks, better than Durant, Kobe, Wade, etc.
It’s not the right play for the simple fact that LeBron gets about 17 million dollars a year to take that shot.
If they wanted Haslem to take that shot they would pay him the 17 million instead of LeBron.
I think LeBron will go down as the best player ever to never have a killer mentality.
This story should have been titled “Another Bad Decision”
The difference between this and Michael Jordan/Steve Kerr is that Kerr was paid to be a spot up shooter, Haslems job is to be a rebounder and force in the paint, u gotta know your personnel.
Besides your LeBron, no one can stop you, it seems like everybody knows that but him.
@ Matt
Just stop, dude. U’ve made it clear that stats are everything n wins n losses mean nothing. We get it. You’d rather have the guy with the shiny stats over the guy who struggles all game then buries a dagger. Cool. Got it…
i think peejay is competing with me for the record of most consecutive posts in a row :D
he made sense though.
Haslem has knocked that shot down consistently since entering the league, making a name for himself hitting that same shot during the Heats only championship season and its lebrons fault he missed…. WOW!!!…. thats a shot he should be taking and receiving a pass to take.
If jordan had taken that shot in Chicago instead of passing to Kerr for the game winner he would have been labelled a hog, if Lebron passes it (as jordan did) hes failing in the clutch!!!… Double standard much?? It would be heralded as a great play is Haslem had hit it!
I don’t like lebron, but isn’t obvious that he is what Pippen was to Jordan. Where was Wade on this play?!?!?
Lebron should have taken that shot. He was on fire!!!
There’s no question it was a good basketball play but if you take the whole 4th quarter into context then there’s no question should have taken that shot. Sweeney said it best…
“People can argue that he got Udonis Haslem a great shot, but it’s just kind of unfair to put a guy – instead of yourself – who’s scored four points in that situation.”
Spo is going to stop trusting Lebron with making the final play of games.
Give it to #3.
i don’t get it, what was wrong with the play?
@2 cents
I think you’re on the right track.
I don’t know if my question is “where’s Wade?” so much as “why isn’t Lebron immediately looking for Wade?”
Fake the pass to Haslem, draw Wade’s defender, pass to Wade! Or fake and take the shot. Lebron after the game claimed that he gave Haslem a good look but it wasn’t a good look. If you don’t feel confident taking the shot, let Wade take it!!!
What I don’t understand is why Spoelstra drew up a play for Lebron instead of Wade. Everyone knows Wade is much better in the clutch than Lebron. But I’ll assume that Spo was thinking since Lebron was on fire, he would take the last shot. But he didn’t. To everyone saying this was the right play to make, just stop. There was a lot of room for Lebron to take it all the way to the hoop but instead he passed it to Haslem too soon for a contested jumper. So yeah, Lebron choked once again. But what’s new.
define right play…
lebron could’ve drive to the hoop with no one guarding the paint, try pausing at 00:21 and you’ll see plenty of space on the left side
but yeah he seemed to already decided to pass the ball even before
What is wrong with you people? Why is Lebron getting the blame for this loss when Wade essentially choked away the game? Insanity.
j10 hit the nail on the head. Never once did he look at the rim. Lebron wanted NOTHING to do with the ball on the last possession.
@dagger…. Lebron could have won it. Of course we’re used to see him taking the easy route when the shit hits the fan.
I bet he still sleeps in the fetal position when he goes to bed. Hug those knees, Lebron. Hug em tight.
Just cause lebron hit 4-5 difficult shots in the quarter doesn’t mean he should take another one. Those shots were low percentage shots, lebron just ended up on the good side of variance that day. Also the difference between the previous shots and the last one was that in the previous shots, lebron was guarded 1-1 except for one occasion and that was when anthony set a pick for him and ended up near the 3 point line. Of course lebron is not going to make that pass. Substitute Anthony for Haslem and bring him closer to the rim and lebron will make that pass all day.
Wow, I thought I was at the front of the LeBron Hate Train but this is just silly.
Haslem had the best available shot on the floor. Even people who acknowledge that are actually trying to argue that LeBron should have made the worse basketball decision and forced a bad jumper? For what? If you’re Spoelstra you’re happy with the pass and the Haslem shot.
REmember Jordan’s 55 points on the Knicks at MSG? Remember how the game was won? With a pass to Bill Freaking Wennington, who hadn’t scored all game.
If Haslem had made the jumper, everyone would be talking about LeBron’s excellent court vision and passing skills.
I’m starting to get suspicious that Austin Burton and the DIME crew are posting ridiculous kinds of LeBron hate under fake names so that people will start to feel bad for LeBron. It’s working better than trying to force him down our throats, that’s for sure!
As the alpha leader of your team, how do you Not wanna take the last shot with time expiring? It’s the situation we all grow all up shooting in the driveway counting down to, weak ass double team or not, it’s unacceptable that Lebron shies from this responsibility…
@Phileus
Nobody would be criticizing Lebron if he passed it to Haslem for a wide open dunk. Different scenarios. And that Steve Kerr comparison. Please. Like one poster said, Steve Kerr is paid to shoot, while Haslem’s jumper has been off this season.
lebron is good enuff to create the right shot for himself. you guys are weird for thinking it was either: pass to haslem/wade or bad shot. lbj was on fire. he has the ability to make a good shot. his brain just freezes in those moments. and that’s what happened. and the coach is starting to realize that, so i gess that’s why haslem, who was not even doing much in the game offensively, was trusted more than lbj, who i remind you was on fire. a cold haslem was trusted more than a hot lebron (pause), which is a sad thing when you think about it.
I’ll have to trust you on that beib because I didn’t see the game, just the highlights. What I saw was a pass to a wide-open Haslem, and Haslem can hit that damn shot.
beiber’s argument is fine, and is different from #40 and others. “As the alpha leader of your team, how do you Not wanna take the last shot with time expiring?” Maybe I’ve never been an alpha dog type, but I always wanted to win with time expiring. Sometimes it means taking a tough shot, but sometimes it means finding the best available shot on the floor.
If LeBron actually passed up on a better shot, like beiber said, then yeah, he should get blamed. But I just can’t agree with people who say “LeBron should always take the shot, even if it’s not the best play.”