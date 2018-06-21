Getty Image

Philadelphia 76ers fans are really leaning into the whole “we have a chance to land LeBron James” thing. The Sixers were the first team to have a fan base to buy a bunch of billboards with the hopes that James would see them and get swayed, but apparently, that wasn’t enough for one Philly fan (or group of Philly fans) that has far too much money.

A trio of banners are flying around over the Barclays Center, the site of the 2018 NBA Draft. All of them share a similar theme: They involve messages to James about what would happen if he were to join the Sixers. Here’s a picture of what they all look like as they fly around.