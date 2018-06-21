Someone Bought LeBron-To-Philly Banners And Are Flying Them Over The 2018 NBA Draft

#2018 NBA Free Agency #2018 NBA Draft #Philadelphia 76ers #LeBron James
06.21.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Philadelphia 76ers fans are really leaning into the whole “we have a chance to land LeBron James” thing. The Sixers were the first team to have a fan base to buy a bunch of billboards with the hopes that James would see them and get swayed, but apparently, that wasn’t enough for one Philly fan (or group of Philly fans) that has far too much money.

A trio of banners are flying around over the Barclays Center, the site of the 2018 NBA Draft. All of them share a similar theme: They involve messages to James about what would happen if he were to join the Sixers. Here’s a picture of what they all look like as they fly around.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#2018 NBA Draft#Philadelphia 76ers#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Draft2018 NBA Free AgencyLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP