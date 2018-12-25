Getty Image

LeBron James and Kevin Durant will face off against one another on Christmas Day for the first time since James moved from Cleveland to Los Angeles. The Lakers will travel north to Oakland, with the two-time defending champions playing hosts to their division rival, featuring the individual who has stood between them and a title in each of the last four years.

Before the game tips off, Rachel Nichols of ESPN sat down with James. In addition to discussing James recruiting players to Los Angeles and why he thinks that’ll be easier than it was to try and convince players to come to Cleveland, Nichols asked James about comments Durant made about being his teammate earlier this month.

“So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” Durant told Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report. “He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullshit attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”