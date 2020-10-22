Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron James Is The Highest-Rated Player In The Updated ‘NBA 2K21’

TwitterAssociate Editor

The saying “to the victor go the spoils” applies to player ratings in the version of NBA 2K21 that will hit next generation consoles a little later this year. NBA 2K used Thursday as a chance to drop a host of player ratings for the newest version of the game, which will be out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November, with Los Angeles Lakers star and reigning NBA Finals MVP LeBron James being named its top player.

James, fresh off of his stellar performance in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble, will receive a 98 overall rating, making him the game’s top player. The four-time Finals MVP’s rating was nudged up one point from where he sits on the current generation version of the game.

Unsurprisingly, the guy hot on James’ tail is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP was at a 97 overall recently, something that will carry over into the new ratings.

A major mover following his performance in Orlando is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Previously viewed as an 89 overall player by the game, Butler’s work to get the Heat to the NBA Finals has led to him getting labeled a 93.

Along those same lines, Denver Nuggets standout Jamal Murray got bumped from an 85 to an 87.

Beyond these players, NBA 2K dropped a flood of other ratings throughout the day.

According to the NBA 2K Twitter account, these updated ratings will go into effect on Nov. 10. That’s the same day the next gen version of the game drops for Xbox Series X, with the PlayStation 5 edition hitting consoles two days later.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×