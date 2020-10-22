LeBron James Is The Highest-Rated Player In The Updated ‘NBA 2K21’

The saying “to the victor go the spoils” applies to player ratings in the version of NBA 2K21 that will hit next generation consoles a little later this year. NBA 2K used Thursday as a chance to drop a host of player ratings for the newest version of the game, which will be out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November, with Los Angeles Lakers star and reigning NBA Finals MVP LeBron James being named its top player.

James, fresh off of his stellar performance in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble, will receive a 98 overall rating, making him the game’s top player. The four-time Finals MVP’s rating was nudged up one point from where he sits on the current generation version of the game.

👑 Still King 👑 The No. 1 ranked player in NBA 2K21 is @KingJames at 98 OVR Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yMH7Maxdav — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the guy hot on James’ tail is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP was at a 97 overall recently, something that will carry over into the new ratings.

Two-time MVP Giannis is a 97 OVR 🦌 Thoughts? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/hfNvd2edlm — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

A major mover following his performance in Orlando is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Previously viewed as an 89 overall player by the game, Butler’s work to get the Heat to the NBA Finals has led to him getting labeled a 93.

Jimmy earns a 93 OVR after his unbelievable playoff run Accurate? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/5kleVGlnsA — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Along those same lines, Denver Nuggets standout Jamal Murray got bumped from an 85 to an 87.

Jamal Murray moves up to 8️⃣7️⃣ On point? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/FfWxUsn2Wm — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Beyond these players, NBA 2K dropped a flood of other ratings throughout the day.

Luka is a 94 OVR headed into Next Gen #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/ZldM7Vm5oW — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Devin Booker makes a jump after the Bubble #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/MMjl9gFMtv — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Jayson Tatum breaks 90

Jaylen Brown hits 86

Kemba Walker at 86 Too high or too low? ☘️ #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/DV0mwxbjky — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Trae goes into year three at 88 OVR #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/aCWn6PjPr5 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Harden enters Next Gen with a 96 OVR Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/7xsyJ9bt0k — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Kyrie and KD comin back strong #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/9CL6KuzxwH — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Steph and Klay are still the best shooters in the game #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/W1aH2hiq3C — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

According to the NBA 2K Twitter account, these updated ratings will go into effect on Nov. 10. That’s the same day the next gen version of the game drops for Xbox Series X, with the PlayStation 5 edition hitting consoles two days later.