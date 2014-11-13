LeBron James Says He’s Excited To Play In Boston: “I Love A Little Adversity”

You might think that LeBron James would rather not play on the road against the Boston Celtics. Though The King has had no problems dispatching of Bean Town’s team since 2010, the green and gold faithful are still among sports’ most overtly passionate fans, and no player gets them riled up like LeBron. Instead of being bothered by the animosity he faces at TD Garden, though, James insists he relishes it.

A day removed from his first road game against the Celtics as a Cleveland Cavalier since that confounding and ultimately fateful Game 6 performance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals four years ago, the two-time Finals MVP says he’s looking forward to playing in Boston.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“Their fans know the game of basketball, they appreciate the game of basketball, and I love a little adversity,” James said after practice Thursday. “They’re one of the best at creating adversity, so it should be fun.” “Their fans know the game of basketball, they appreciate the game of basketball, and I love a little adversity,” James said after practice Thursday. “They’re one of the best at creating adversity, so it should be fun.” “They’ve been great. Even in negative times, they’ve been great. Just to compete in that building, the rivalry that I have with the Big Three when they were there over the years has been cool.”

LeBron has certainly played like he enjoys the ridicule of Bostonians. He’s averaged 30.1 points in 36 career games versus the Celtics, his highest output against any team in the league. And of course, we all remember his legendary 45-point, 15-rebound outing in a must-win Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the Miami Heat.

It was that performance that likely hushed any concerns James previously had about facing Boston – at TD Garden or otherwise. He’s shown up in most every big moment since, and has hardly shied away from putting the onus on himself in times of struggle. When we look back at LeBron’s career a decade from now, that game could stand out as the turning point of his career.

Celtics fans hate him for it, and will surely let him know on Friday night. After a near triple-double in the Cavs’ latest game and considering his comfort among so many Boston Critics, though, we expect another big-time night from The King.

