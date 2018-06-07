LeBron Feels The Cavs Had Some Playmakers Before They Made Trades

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.07.18 47 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are officially up against it in the NBA Finals. They trail the Golden State Warriors 3-0 in the series and, what’s worse, it feels like the Cavs collectively gave the Warriors their best shot at home in Game 3.

Rodney Hood went off and LeBron was his consistent, brilliant self. And Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had subpar games, but Kevin Durant carried the defending NBA champions to their seventh straight win over the Cavaliers in the Finals, putting the Eastern Conference champions on the brink heading into Game 4.

It’s not exactly a time for reflection just yet, but with the series feeling decided it was something James couldn’t help but do on Thursday afternoon. Asked about the playmakers on the Cavaliers, James admitted he felt the team had more of them before they made trades in February in an attempt to save their season.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Finals2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEISAIAH THOMASLeBron JamesRodney Hood

