LeBron James Pounds The Nets; Atlanta Destroys The Bulls

And we thought he was going for 50. LeBron James didn’t quite get 50, but he made every shot he took in the first quarter, scoring 22 points, and put Miami into a lead they would never relinquish. New Jersey lost 101-90 despite the most hated player in the NBA, Kris Humphries, somehow going for 25 points and 12 rebounds. In his first game back after missing some time with an ankle, James had 32 points and nine assists. In another big Eastern Conference matchup, who would’ve thought the Hawks would come out and put a beating on a team that has won six games in a row and beat them in the playoffs last season? Atlanta got big numbers from Josh Smith (25 points) and pretty much everyone else as they jumped out up 15 in the first quarter and ran away with a decisive win over Chicago. Derrick Rose scored only eight points, and Smith said, “”We did a good team job on him defensively in crowding him, trapping him and showing him different looks,” Smith said after the Hawks held Rose to just eight points. “We played sound defense on him.” The difference was a late second quarter run that had even the ATL crowd up out of their seat as the Hawks pushed a close game into a blowout at halftime … If the Bobcats want to be considered a good team – which we refuse to admit this year no matter their record – you can’t get outscored 56-28 after halftime. That’s what happened last night in their 22-point loss to Indiana. Roy Hibbert was a beast with 20 points … New York finally came alive in the second quarter of their blowout win over Detroit, outscoring the Pistons 39-18 in those 12 minutes. Amar’e Stoudemire had 22 points, but probably most surprising was Mike Bibby scoring 16 … New Orleans might be bad enough, but they finished off their 15-point loss to Dallas in an even worse state. Jason Kidd didn’t play. Their two leading scorers, with 13, were Vince Carter and Ian Mahinmi. And Dirk Nowitzki had a horrible shooting game (2-for-11, 10 points), and yet the struggling Mavs figured out a way to get it done … Someone tell Daniel Green to wake up. He dropped 24 in the Spurs unreal four-point win over Denver. Danilo Gallinari tied a career high with 31 points, and the Nuggets nearly came back from a terrible first quarter to win. By the way, when did he go from Danny to Daniel? … Kevin Durant came through late and scored 27 in OKC’s three-point win over Houston … Monta Ellis missed a runner at the buzzer and Utah came up with a huge one-point win over Golden State … Toronto scored just 62 points in their blowout loss to Philly … And when you get dropped on a move, it’s almost too embarrassing to keep playing. But getting dropped as you’re getting dunked on? We’re not sure we’ve ever had to deal with that. Luckily none of us have played ball with Blake Griffin (22 points, 14 rebounds as the Clips beat the Bucks) … We’re out like Ersan Ilyasova.
Humphries ” somehow? ” Dudes a hard worker… Second best rebounder in the NBA last season ( tied with D Ho, rebounds per. 48 min. .)
Who do people think will be the first player to reach 50pts in a game will be this season?
@ Lee – Kobe…only guy even takin enought shots
Heard Skip Bayless call Miami the deepest team in the league n almost spit up my beer.
Stick to football, Baseless.
Even though Nene didn’t play, it’s still impressive that the Spurs were able to outgun the Nuggets. How the heck did they do it? And Duncan averaging 11 and 5 so far this year. Always tough to see legends go out like that. Has he announced any plans of retiring after this season?
Tony Douglas dropped pretty fast. From starting to PG to just barely getting off the pine.
And the 76ers currently has the best record in the Atlantic Division. WTF? But looking at that division, I shouldn’t be surprised. Knicks (no defense, no chemistry), Celtics (too old), Toronto (their best two players are Bargnani and DeRozan) and New Jersey (LOL). The core of the 76ers have been together for a while now. They’re solid defensively and score by committee but they still need a go-to guy.
Worst Smack ever. Total lackluster effort.
i agree with WR. today’s smack stinks. i anticipate reading a good weekend article and this is what Dime comes up with. i thought Dime was coming around after a couple of really great Smack out this past week. There were flashbacks of excellence. I do read Smack and read other articles and even posts, i just dont have the time to post myself most of the time as much as i want to. But my, today’s Dime reeeeeksssss.
@WR – dude is sunday, cut them some slack lol
i dont know what it is about the Spurs but they find a lot of diamonds in the rough. imma a UNC fan so i am glad DANIEL (lol) is getting some shine. add him to a deep list of contributors in anderson, neal, blair, splitter and bonner. Spurs keep winning because they have a great coach that not only knows how to formulate plays and train players but can get the most out the spurs and is a great motivator. he has great loyalty from his players and they listen.
Humphries is a hardworker so i dont understand the hate. its just kim kardashian.
Joe Jeezy showed up for a big game. hope he keeps it up
Agreed, WR. First, Dime says “somehow” Kris Humpries had a 20-10 game. Apparently they’ve never seen dude play the last two seasons.
Then Dime says “Atlanta got big numbers from Josh Smith”, but they only give one of those numbers (25 points). His big numbers also included 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, 6 assists, and 3 steals. You might want to mention a stat line like that next time.
Come on Dime, you can do better than this!
Do u guys watch the games? Vc’s dunk. B knight jacking 13 3s…
LeBron is on a mission this season after all that happened last year.
expected a horrible smack…mainly because the knicks won and dime loves when the big city loses, them or la.
i was watching the chicago game. wow! straight hawk doodoo all over the bulls. if the bulls have any aspirations for a championship they need a second great player. like i said yesterday, if anything happens to rose injury wise , and in this case horrible game which is essentially like he was injured, the bulls are at the mercy of their opponent.
just like people criticize kobe for hogging the ball, rose needs to open up to the idea of management bringing someone else on the team capable of dominating the ball. wasn’t it him that did not want lebron james on the team because he wanted to do the heavy lifting? well he is getting what he asked for.
he will only limit his time in the league if he doesn’t open his mind to that. allow another dominating presence on the team rose and maybe you can add 4 or 5 more good years to your already good career.
does rose seriously think he is jordan? humble kid though. at least he isn’t an ass. so you have to feel sorry for him. it’d be good for a championship to go to chicago again, i guarantee mj would cry, and be happy for rose. i know i would be.
@Rw
VCs dunk was Nyyyyccee! I had to rewind it back a couple times just to make sure it was actually him. He even got up some.
I saw this Bulls game coming. DRose was playing too many big minutes stretches (back PG CJ Watson is hurt) and he was bound to tire out. With Rich Hamilton still being out (i don’t even know the reason anymore) and the rest of the Bulls not being able to create on their own, this was bound to happen soon.
As much as I love being able to turn on the TV and there always seems to be an NBA game on, David Stern is a f^cking dyck for making this schedule.
People have been complaining that the season was too long and players were getting burned out by the playoffs, then this a$$hole goes and makes a 66 game schedule to be played out in 120 days? wtf? This isn’t NBA 2k. These are human-f^cking-beings.
This is going to be one f^cked up season I can already see it. Hopefully this marks the end of the D.Stern era.
wow @ Beiber,
so much fail in that post. from comparing Rose to Kobe when there is completely different talent on their team to saying Rose didn’t want Lebron on his team.
“does rose seriously think he is jordan?” arent’t you a laker fan? lmao
pls GTFOH
For those lamenting today’s Smack, my lament goes a lot further — the Smack of today is NOTHING compared to what it was when it first came out (around 1999-2000 I believe.) The Smack back then was unbeatable. It was basketball news, commentary, and editorial all wrapped up in some of the best, most interesting writing I had seen. I even miss the awesome headlines that each day’s Smack had. Then, for some reason, after a few years, Smack just dropped in quality to the stuff that we’ve been seeing the past few years.
Dime, what happened?
@trollne1
Bargnani and DeRozan are the 4th highest scoring duo in the league, but that may have changed after yesterday (I’m not sure).
LOL @ Ersan Elyasova.
Poor kid. Worst thing about that was THERE WAS NO FOUL!! A case of the ref anticipating the foul, and not actually seeing it.
and agree with Chi. Stern is a jackass for the sched. The Raps are in the middle of playing 7 games in 9 days… and each game alternates between home and away. And they have a couple more similar stretches on their schedule.
If Stern hit the gym 7 out of 9 days for 2 hour sessions, then I’ll give him a pass. Somehow I doubt he knows what physical exertion means.
Last week some friends and I were wondering what the league would look like if Dana White(UFC) was commish. We all came up with our own ideas, but one thing is for certain… it would be totally badass.
@ 13
Co-sign man..dime used to b sick back then…even 05..I was living in the carribbean at the time and didn’t really have access to sports center or nothin so I used to rely on dime for all my knicks news..I’m a lil biased cuz at that time msg gave dime press passes and dime was reporting the knicks games more than other teams so it was perfecft for me…now..msg must have read a couple smacks recently and realized this does not qualify as legit journalism and revoked their press pass cuz dime straight SALTY bout somethin the knicks did cuz all I see is hate hate hate and they never mention being in the building no more lol…but yea I’m pretty close to being done wit dime
rafa
i heard the other day dont know where kobe saying the rose reminds him of himself when he was young. kobe must be crazy rose is humble and a team player.
i love timmy but this has to be his last season and if it is he better announce it before the allstar game so they can get him on the team for the last time.
bucketz
where in the carribbean where you living that you couldnt get sportscenter?
Its true, Dime used to infuse the smack with what seemed like insider info from msg and thats probably how I found it, because as a knicks fan living in CO I’m always looking for good stuff about nyk.
Mike Bibby looks like Mini-Me (Verne Troyer). He should try biting somebody to improve his defense. Just glad they won last night.
Yeah…and guess who cut Daniel Green from their final roster….The Lakers. I swear to GOD, since West left its like they want to cut good players and amass the ones no one else wants (Blake, Barnes, Murphy, Kwame Brown, Smush Parker, Mo Evans) since then. I might as well be a fuckin Bobcat fan at this point.
haha holy shit JBaller, best comment so far. He does look like that I just never made the connection. Good one man!
WOW, Ersan not only got his ankles broke while being dunked on, the refs already had it predetermined that it was going to be a blocking foul.
@Ian
Yeah man i agree about Timmy. It looks like he’s in pain when he’s playing. Dude looks like me when I go out and scrimmage with out HS teams lol. Still savvy as hell, but too slow and can’t jump high enough to make the plays necessary. Timmy, KG, Nash, VC, Camby, and T-Mac need to all call it a day. They just aren’t the same players anymore. After this season I would even add Kobe to the list.
LMAO@Mike Bibby/Mini Me
I actually thought Bibby looked a lot like Cory Gunz.
if rose wants to win, he would do the smart thing and ask for help. i.e. dwight howard for anyone. it’s very righteous that he feels he can bear all the weight on his shoulders, but let’s see how far that gets him. when they face the heat when it really matters in a post season battle, put lebron on rose the whole game and the bulls will be lucky to win two games.
lol, u sound like a little kid. just ask for help like Howard and instantly and get him. he never said he doesnt want additional help. just those standard “I like our team the way it is” stuff which obv doesnt mean anyhting
okay…i’m fine if he likes it the way it is. they went far last year anyway. so idc. i’m just thinking about rose long term.
the fact they got smacked yesterday they way they did should give me credence.
all that matters is how far you get as a team. the ends justify the means. if rose feels like he can be superman to metropolis aka chicago, then more power to him. if he ends up getting a ring with this current cast, bow down to the man. people can say a lot, but in the end, every nba is out for one thing, a championship. so if he can bear all the weight, dominate the ball every time he touches it, take a handful of threes along the way and take the beating he does in the paint for his entire career but end up winning rings in the process, then there really isn’t much to say…but the fact of the matter is he hasn’t got a ring yet. so the criticism is justified.
Every team has bad losses, even the best teams. I’m pretty sure Rose, after the loss, didn’t have any thought of, “if only I had Dwight”… or any other help. He’s all about his team and his teammates, at least it seems. A dude like that is looking to get back out on the court to help the Bulls get another win, with his guys. He didn’t reach out to Lebron last year…. should that tell you he is down for leaving the roster management stuff to the front office??
And “credence”? It was one loss.
Though I agree that you can justfy just about anything if you’ve got a ring, I don’t think that makes it a given that stars like Rose and Howard should be looking to team up. Lots of teams with superior talent have lost to teams that are better coached, more disciplined, more balanced, etc. Talent at each position doesn’t guarentee anything. Bieber might not be old enough to remember when the Super-Lakers lost to the Pistons in 2004, but Iwas routing for the underdogs and was stoked when Detroit’s blue-collar ballers won the chip.
It’s bad for the league and the CBA that owners locked players out over should have been stronger so as to limit that. When the Heat win ring with the two best players in the league, nobody’s going to care, it’s expected. But every time they lose they will look like the a-holes they are. Wade was the man when he pushed Shaq out the way and lead Miami to a title, but now he and Le Douche just seem like spoiled kids who believe they are entitled to something. Team competition isn’t simply about the best winning because their the best, you have to make it happen, play until the final whistle.
@Jay
I don’t even see why you all are addressing dude. He clearly is on some bitter shyt because everyone keeps attacking his favorite players/teams (Kobe/Melo/NY/Lakers).
Kinda childish so I won’t even respond to his ridiculous claims that Rose is just like Kobe or that Rose wants to do it alone. I want to laugh about it but it’s not even funny. As i said before, I don’t need the n!cca stalking me and cutting off my skin to later wear it as a dress.
yesterday’s loss gives my claim credence because we see what happens with the bulls when rose has a bad game. they fold. and yesterday they folded hard.
josh smith said they did a good job on rose. he didn’t talk about the rest of the team. he talked about the locked down d on rose. and they got blown off.
the bulls are a classic example of cutting off the head and the side will die.
stop rose and you essentially elimnate the bulls.
if one was to lock up durant, they still have a great chance to win because they have other guys who can command the ball or drop 30 like harden or westbrook.
that was my point.
if you stop rose, the bullls are certianly in deep doodoo.
how can it be that i am bitter about the lakers? ahahhaha
anyone is blind if they don’t agree with me on that point on the bulls.
if one were to lock up kobe they could still win a championship because they had guys who can command the offensive load in gasol.
look at all the great teams: the spurs, shut down duncan ginobli and parker can take 20 shots each and handle the load.
rose or bust with the bulls. and if you think i am just mad cuz you guys talk shit about the lakers that is foolish. don’t address me chicagorilla, you are just mad after i made my claim the bulls got crushed 2 hours later.
also, i wasnttrying to make the claim that the bulls go out and get only a franchise start to pair with rose, just someone else who can command the ball.
deng needs to be set up and noah is a bum on offense. no one even thought he’d be a good pro overall.
and boozer can’t defend.
they need to change that team up. and find a player or players who when rose is out or hurt, or stinking the joint up, a coach can be relieved that, X player can take 20 shots and they still have a good chance at winning. period.
this isn’t breaking news that i’m saying
so for anyone to say im just talking fluff is blind.
and ppl have to understand HOW i said rose is just like kobe.
don’t use YOUR own idea of what you think kobe is, and apply that to how you think i said rose was just like him.
i said rose was like kobe in a way. and i won’t explain HOW i said he was like kobe. because that would make things easy for you.
go back to yesterday’s samck.
and read MY words.
don’t apply what you think kobe is and assume that is what i said rose is.
learn not to put words in people’s mouths and maybe your mind can be open for ideas.
you act closed minded when you don’t READ what someone wrote and ASSUME what you think they mean.
Does this n!cca live in a cave or something? Does he even go outside?
It’s no secret that the Bulls are centered around Derrick Rose. That point was made all last year and during the playoffs. Maybe that’s the reason why everyone and their mama insisted that the Bulls needed another star player who could score. You sitting here acting like you just made the worlds greatest discovery. Even my lil girl can tell you that Rose is the entire team and if you can stop him you win the game.
Do you only come to DIME because this is the only place in the world that people actually listen/read and respond to you?
Dammit, he I took the bait. He got me.
It puts the lotion on it’s skin or else it gets the hose again.
PUT THE FUKCING LOTION ON!
i knew i would get you chicagorilla. cuz you are such a homer.
but not once did i say i made a discovery.
so check yourself
@JB
hahahaha
@DIME
Why no coverage on Jabari Parker from Simeon (DRose alma mater) playing Tony Parker (#31 ranked senior) last night? It was a damn good game. Parker was looking like Tracy McGrady back when he was healthy. I can see why they think he’s #1 in the nation no matter the class.
But I do want to give a shout out to the kid Paul White of Whitney Young HS (First lady/Quentin Richardson alma mater). That kid has superstar stamped on him. 6’7 soph, with hops, handles, a shot, and defense. Kid reminds me of Paul Pierce when he was younger.
;D
Secret to making that one guy’s posts readable…when you read them, read it with a george bush voice in your head.
I think Duncan is going to retire the day he simply doesn’t feel like playing basketball anymore. He’s not concerned about his legacy, or producing like he used to produce, etc. When it becomes more work than fun, he’s out. Just my opinion.
And as far as T-Mac, KG, Vince and every other aging star, I hate when people suggest they “need to” retire just because they’re no longer playing at an All-Star level. Why wouldn’t you play until the wheels (damn near) fall off? No matter your industry — teacher, lawyer, accountant, basketball player — if you love what you do, you can still contribute to your field, and somebody’s still willing to pay you to do it, why quit just because you’re no longer in your prime?
Just read about Jeff Jordan quitting the team at Central Florida. He did the same thing at Illinois, but came back after a while and later decided to transfer. I only ever spoke to him when he was in high school, but from my outsider view, it seems like the kid either never REALLY loved playing basketball and just did it because everybody expected him to, or he’s just ready to carve out his own path and no longer do something where he’s forever compared to his dad.
^haha, thought you would come out of hibernation when the knicks or lakers lost(kobe shoots bad). it’s kind of early for you aint it. :D
^directed @ post #42
there is always easily 100+ comments when the lakers/knicks lose. more so the lakers..and more so kobe not playing up to par. dime, i know what you’re praying for tonight !!
@Austin, I completely agree with that. Just because a former, aging superstar isnt as productive as he was, doesnt mean he should retire. Let him take the bench role and come off it for 15 or so minutes and give you production that way. Vince Carter is a perfect example, the guy can be your 4th option at times, and on a really good day maybe your 3rd or 2nd and he is still better than half the other bench players or starters that some teams have. T Mac too, gotta give him credit for keeping at it and now he is trying to help out ATL as best he can.
@control
hahaha, it does work. Thanks for the tip.
@AB
you can hate it all you want, but the bottom line is they need to retire. Not just because they can’t produce at the All-star level, for most of them that shyt happened years ago. They need to retire because they can barely move up and down the court or make it through an entire season healthy. Their teams don’t benefit from it, they are hurting themselves to the point where it will forever be a part of their lives when they can barely walk or have terrible arthritis when they’re 50yrs old.
And it’s getting pretty lame that all your arguments come down to “if they get paid to do it, why not”. You can’t use that shyt for every argument.
If you have a son, and he decides to be a drug dealer when he grows up, and people tell you that it’s wrong and you should step it. Are you going to say “as long as he gets paid to do it then why not?”
Or better yet, some porn director approaches you and ask you to star in his gay porn film. He’s willing to pay you six figures. I bet yo a$$ won’t be saying that “if somebodies willing to pay you for it” line.
Tim Duncan has made nearly $200mill from just his basketball contracts alone. I hope he isn’t just hanging on for a few more pay checks. Because THAT would definitely tarnish his legacy.
As for Jeff Jordan
Has been rich all his life so it’s amazing that the kid even attended college as a ball player. I mean where is his motivation really? After seeing the video of them trying to start their own business I can tell he really didn’t love basketball. And if it was something he was doing to get closer to his father then so be it I can dig that.
Marcus is a little bigger, and little better, and a little more hungrier when it comes to basketball. Maybe that’s why he’s doing his thing and hasn’t quit yet.
@Dana
as you can see from my above post I disagree. But to your argue your point about VC.
You say he’s a great 4th option. I completely disagree with that. VC is a volume shooter. A player who needs to get plenty of touches to be productive. 4th options don’t get that many touches. Not consistently enough. A guy like VC, Kobe, TMac, are useless when they aren’t a top player on your team. One of the reasons T-Mac has become useful again because he’s in that 6th man role and they allow him to be a play maker. Therefore the ball is in his hands quite often when he’s in the game. At least thats what i saw when Chicago played them.
Just look at VCs FG% and how it steadily decreases.