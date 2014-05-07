A Mic’d Up LeBron James Praises “Jesus” Ray Allen In Game 1

LeBron James was mic’d up for Game 1 against the Nets last night, and the footage offers up some interesting moments from their series-opening win at home. James offers advice to a couple of his teammates and gives some serious DAP to Jesus Shuttlesworth Ray Allen.

As Joseph Goodman’s Miami Herald headline said it, “rest romps rust,” and the Heat looked refreshed rather than sluggish while eviscerating Brooklyn at home. Their mindset all started with their leader LeBron James.

‘Bron wore a microphone during the game so we can listen as he offers up some advice on how ‘Rio should defend D-Will, offers salutations to lead referee Ron Garretson, and gives some tips for Birdman on the pump-fake. Then he summarizes playoff Ray Allen by referencing Ray’s starring turn in a Spike Lee joint, telling Michael Beasley during a timeout, “Ever since I saw him in He Got Game, I thought he can do no wrong.”

