LeBron James Organized Pre-Camp Workouts For The Lakers In Las Vegas

Getty Image

In an accelerated icebreaker exercise, LeBron James has organized pre-season workouts for the entirety of the Lakers roster next month in Las Vegas.

With the Lakers adding eight new players to their roster this offseason, including the long-courted Anthony Davis, Danny Green, and DeMarcus Cousins, James likely wants to jumpstart building on an off-court chemistry before the preseason gets underway. As such, the whole squad will meet up in Las Vegas in late September, for a week-long training session together led by James, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.