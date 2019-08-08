LeBron James Organized Pre-Camp Workouts For The Lakers In Las Vegas

08.07.19 1 hour ago

In an accelerated icebreaker exercise, LeBron James has organized pre-season workouts for the entirety of the Lakers roster next month in Las Vegas.

With the Lakers adding eight new players to their roster this offseason, including the long-courted Anthony Davis, Danny Green, and DeMarcus Cousins, James likely wants to jumpstart building on an off-court chemistry before the preseason gets underway. As such, the whole squad will meet up in Las Vegas in late September, for a week-long training session together led by James, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The sessions will be at Impact Basketball and are scheduled for Sept. 22-26. Each training session will last about 2 1/2 hours. The players will stay at the Wynn, and each is paying his own way.

