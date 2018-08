LeBron James really, really likes the new Instagram video function (Here he is taking you into the Miami Heat post-championship celebration at LIV).

Here, he brings followers up close to the start of today’s Heat championship parade in Miami:

Embed Yours At InstaEmbed.com

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook