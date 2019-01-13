Getty Image

LeBron James is at least another week away from his return to the Lakers from a groin injury, and while he works his way back he popped over to the L.A. Coliseum for Saturday night’s Cowboys-Rams playoff game.

A decade ago, James would’ve been roaming the sidelines in Cowboys gear, as he grew up a Cowboys and Yankees fan — a constant source of frustration from Cleveland fans early in his career. However, James has recently become simply a fan of “the home team,” as he was a fixture on the sidelines of Browns games and in a luxury box for Indians playoff games while he was in Cleveland.

Now that he’s in Los Angeles, the home team is the Rams. So, James was on the sideline cheering on L.A. — all though not decked out in Rams gear — while they beat his formerly beloved Cowboys handily. After the game, James popped into the locker room to congratulate the team and do a little celebrating.