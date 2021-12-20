LeBron James has been in the NBA for nearly an entire generation. The 18-year veteran has been the face of the league for almost that entire time, and, rather incredibly, it doesn’t appear that he’s slowing down any time soon.

The weight of exactly how long James has been in the NBA was put into perspective on Monday, when Brady Klopfer did the math and realized that today marks the exact day that James has been an NBA player for half of his life. It’s been 6,752 days since his draft day and he entered the league 6,752 days after being born. That fact made its way to LeBron himself, who had the reaction I think most would to learning such a thing, as he was shocked at it being laid out like that.

Everyone knew this was sort of the case, considering he’s in year 18 and entered the league as an 18-year-old, but still it’s rather incredible seeing it written out like that. It’s a testament to a lot of things that James hasn’t just lasted 18 years in the NBA but remains one of the league’s very best players, and while he probably isn’t doing an awful lot of reflecting during a season in which he’s trying to get the Lakers on track, seeing this tweet surely caused him to take a moment today and think back on his half a lifetime in the NBA to this point.