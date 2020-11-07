Getty Image
LeBron James Went On A Posting Spree After Joe Biden Defeated Donald Trump For The Presidency

LeBron James has never exactly been a big fan of Donald Trump. So as you can imagine, the news on Saturday morning that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated Trump, the Republican incumbent, to become the next President of the United States led to James posting like the fate of the world depended on it.

To start, James decided to take a more serious approach, praising the efforts of his voting rights organization, More Than A Vote, to make sure the former Vice President of the United States ascended to the presidency with a GIF of himself celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers’ most recent championship.

James then decided to have a little fun. He quote tweeted a post by filmmaker Ava DuVernay which featured a GIF of Trump saying his famous phrase, “you’re fired,” with some hands waving him goodbye.

While I wish he would have gone with the Vic Berger bye bye video in this instance, James was not done. He busted out a photoshop of perhaps his greatest individual moment — blocking Andre Iguodala in the waning moments of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals — with Biden’s face on his body and Trump’s face on that of Iguodala.

We will keep you posted on whether James refers to Trump as “u bum” again.

