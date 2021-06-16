Getty Image
LeBron James Rips Into The NBA For The Increase In Injuries: ‘They All Didn’t Want To Listen To Me About The Start Of The Season’

One of the biggest subplots of the 2020-21 NBA season has been an increase in players getting injured, with a number of these being the sorts of soft tissue injuries that can come from being overworked. It’s not hard to draw the link between the circumstances under which this season began — the shortest offseason in league history due to the Orlando Bubble — and all of this, and in a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, LeBron James did just that.

James took to Twitter and said that he tried to push back against starting the season when it did, claiming that he knew that injuries ticking up was an inevitability. He also said that these various injuries are directly due to a lack of rest, and that “I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now.”

James went on to tweet that he understands the business side of all of this, and offered up support to Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who suffered an ACL injury in Game 4 of the team’s Western Conference Semifinal series against the Utah Jazz that could sideline him for some time.

While it’s easy to say this is sour grapes for James due to a hobbled Lakers side being eliminated in the first round, he is both correct and someone who intimately aware of the way injuries have played a role this season. While the ankle injury he suffered doesn’t quite fit into this, both Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered these sorts of injuries during the team’s postseason run.

