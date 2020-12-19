LeBron James spent his Saturday afternoon doing what he usually does during Saturdays in the fall: watching the Ohio State Buckeyes play football. Ohio State participated in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, coming from behind to take down Northwestern, 22-10.

The Buckeyes could not get much of anything going through the air against the pesky Wildcat defense. NFL Draft hopeful Justin Fields struggled, going 12-for-27 for 114 yards, no touchdowns, and a pick in an uncharacteristically awful performance. Instead, Ohio State turned to its ground game, with transfer running back Trey Sermon putting on a show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sermon, formerly of Oklahoma, ran the ball for 60 yards in the first half, but only got seven carries in the game’s opening half hour. Despite the fact that it was obvious that the ‘Cats couldn’t stop him, Ohio State relied on Fields, and as a result, they went into the locker room down, 10-6.

Then, the Buckeyes started leaning on Sermon, who put on a masterclass. By the time the dust settled, he had 29 carries for 331 yards and two scores. We’ll get into some of the records he broke momentarily, but watch how helpless the Northwestern defense looked trying to slow him down.

FEED HIM 🍽@treyera caps off a 71-yard drive for @OhioStateFB with a TD to take the lead in the Big Ten Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8SvFhFblOF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

That's a @bigten Championship Game record for @OhioStateFB RB @treyera 🔥 He breaks the conference record for rushing yards in a Championship Game set by @EzekielElliott in 2014 pic.twitter.com/XEB9nym6p3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

There goes @treyera 😤@OhioStateFB marches it down the field to extend their lead in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/INlH4Qvos6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

Are you kidding, @treyera? He breaks @EddieGeorge2727's @OhioStateFB single game rushing record on this tough run 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bqF2W5wBNX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

Ohio State threw the Wildcat front around, but still, Sermon managed to make dudes miss, bowl others over, and put a whole lot of miles on his tires a few minutes away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As a result, he had a pretty big fan in the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

TREY SERMON TAKE A BOW! You earned that!!! #GoBucks🌰 The Best Thing About 6-0… — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2020

On the day, Sermon broke Ezekiel Elliott’s Big Ten title game record for rushing yards in a game (220 yards), Auburn’s Tre Mason’s record for yards in a conference championship game (304), and Eddie George’s record for rushing yards in an Ohio State game (314). He also caught a LeBron tweet and probably earned the Buckeyes a spot in the College Football Playoff, so all in all, not a bad afternoon for the young man.