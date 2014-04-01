Listen To LeBron James’ Rap Verse Over Jay Z Beat

#LeBron James #Jay Z
04.01.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Ever wondered what LeBron James was like on the mic on some real life emcee s***? After recording a verse for Damian Lillard‘s “4 Bar Friday”, we knew he wasn’t totally lost, so check out LeBron’s lyricism on the his original verse set to the Jay Z number, “F***withmeyouknowigotit,” from Magna Carter Holy Grail.

Last summer ‘Bron was working out in Akron with childhood friend Sian Cotton, a rapper who released a mixtape earlier in March.

“We were working out together and LeBron said ‘let’s get in the booth,” Cotton informed TMZ. “I said ‘I’m going tonight’, so he came to the studio.”

Here’s a sample verse off the single that’s been making waves on the Internet today, as transcribed by TMZ:

Say what you want about the king / Got money, got cribs, got whips, and oh yeaaa (bleeped) got 2 rings (2 rings, 2 rings)

(TMZ)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Jay Z
TAGSJay ZLatest NewsLeBron JamesSian Cotton

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP