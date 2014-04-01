Listen To LeBron James’ Rap Verse Over Jay Z Beat

Ever wondered what LeBron James was like on the mic on some real life emcee s***? After recording a verse for Damian Lillard‘s “4 Bar Friday”, we knew he wasn’t totally lost, so check out LeBron’s lyricism on the his original verse set to the Jay Z number, “F***withmeyouknowigotit,” from Magna Carter Holy Grail.

Last summer ‘Bron was working out in Akron with childhood friend Sian Cotton, a rapper who released a mixtape earlier in March.

“We were working out together and LeBron said ‘let’s get in the booth,” Cotton informed TMZ. “I said ‘I’m going tonight’, so he came to the studio.”

Here’s a sample verse off the single that’s been making waves on the Internet today, as transcribed by TMZ:

“Say what you want about the king / Got money, got cribs, got whips, and oh yeaaa (bleeped) got 2 rings (2 rings, 2 rings)”

What do you think?

