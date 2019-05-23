Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers need to make a splash this summer, while Kyrie Irving might be the most fascinating free agent in the league once July 1 rolls around. According to a new report by Brian Windhorst of ESPN, there’s a small chance that a marriage between the two could be in the cards.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s radio show on Thursday and, at one point, the conversation shifted to the ultra-talented point guard for the Boston Celtics. While making it a point to say that it is “unlikely,” Windhorst revealed that the possibility exists for Irving to head out west.

Windhorst on Kyrie Irving & the Lakers: "I think Kyrie is considering the Lakers… I know he's in touch with LeBron & LeBron's gonna make a run to recruit him." pic.twitter.com/wcUMNhgRGy — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 23, 2019

“Six months ago, I would have told you the concept of Kyrie to the Lakers would have gotten me to hang up the phone on you,” Windhorst said. “Now from what I understand, the door is at least open. I wouldn’t say he’s stomping through it, I wouldn’t say that it’s likely, I wouldn’t say that that’s gonna be a thing we’re gonna see. I still think New York and Brooklyn are higher on his list. But I think Kyrie is considering the Lakers, and he’s had some conversations with some people.”