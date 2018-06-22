LeBron James Is Reportedly Trying To Recruit Other Stars To Cleveland

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Now that the 2018 NBA Draft has come and gone, the basketball world is sitting back and waiting to see what LeBron James plans to do next season. Cleveland’s star forward possess the option to hit the free agent market this summer, and if he does, a courting process would occur all across the league for his services.

The thing is James doesn’t necessarily have to opt out of his deal, as he has a player option for next season with the Cavaliers that would pay him $35.6 million. Additionally, if he does opt out, Cleveland would be right there in the running to get him to sign another deal. There’s no guarantee he returns to the team, of course, but completely ruling out a return to the Cavs would be a bit premature.

Adding to the intrigue about James’ future is a report via Ryen Russillo of ESPN, who appeared on SportsCenter alongside Scott Van Pelt after the Draft ended. According to Russillo, James is still doing his usual summer practice of trying to recruit talent to Cleveland.

