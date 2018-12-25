Getty Image

LeBron James hasn’t been able to convince many other stars to join him in free agency since his time in Miami. When he returned to Cleveland in 2014, the Cavs already had Kyrie Irving and dealt for Kevin Love, but in his four years back in Cleveland he was never able to get any other stars or even many top veterans to join him in The Land to chase a title.

In Los Angeles, James will be looking to buck that trend and hopes having a more desirable destination helping him do some recruiting can yield better results than he had in Cleveland. However, as Kevin Durant has explained recently, there are more issues than just location for players when playing with James in terms of the attention and, at times, lack of appreciation that can come with it.

Still, James expects his efforts this coming summer to go better than they did in Cleveland as he recently explained to Rachel Nichols that he was always recruiting with the Cavs, just to no avail.