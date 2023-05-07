LeBron James Responded To Bronny’s Commitment To USC

Bronny James is going to play his college basketball in Los Angeles. In a post on his Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, Bronny announced his verbal commitment to USC, where he’ll join a class that features a pair of blue-chip prospects in Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 player in the nation, and Arrinten Page.

It’s a big win for the Trojans, which were believed to be one of three schools fighting for Bronny’s commitment, along with Ohio State and Oregon. And in the aftermath of the news, Bronny’s dad, LeBron James, hopped onto his Instagram and celebrated his oldest child’s decision.

“FIGHT ON ✌🏾!!!” LeBron wrote in his caption. “So damn proud of you kid! I have no words besides I LOVE YOU @bronny!!! LET’S GO!!!!!!!!🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ #GoTrojans🗡️”

It’s one of the two big basketball questions about Bronny’s future that had been unanswered. The other, of course, won’t be answered until he’s on an NBA roster, and that’s whether or not his dad’s well-documented wish that they can play alongside one another will come to fruition. Bronny cannot enter the NBA until 2024 at the earliest, which lines up with LeBron’s next potential foray into free agency — his current option has a player option for 2024-25, and if he picks it up, he can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of that season.

This would mean that LeBron is playing into his 40s, but seeing as how he’s still playing at a high level at the age of 38, it’s certainly plausible that he has another 2-3 years of being a productive NBA player in him. But until then, we expect to see him courtside at a whole lot of USC basketball games while Bronny’s suiting up for the Trojans.