Getty Image

LeBron James has been sidelined for three weeks with a groin injury since the Los Angeles Lakers’ stirring Christmas Day victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

It was reported earlier this morning that James will not travel with the team on its current road trip to Oklahoma City and Houston, setting up the Lakers, who have already fallen to 4-7 without their superstar, as significant underdogs in their next two games.

Fans, and likely the NBA, had been hopeful that James would return for Golden State’s nationally-televised trip to Los Angeles on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, another one of the league’s premier holidays. However, James’ agent Rich Paul made clear today that James is taking full precautions with his recovery and not rushing back despite the difficulty of the Lakers’ upcoming schedule.