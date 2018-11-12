Getty Image

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul all have a strong friendship that goes beyond basketball. Through all their battles on the court, they’ve formed a great relationship off of it and are one of the closest groups of friends in the NBA. Their group has been nicknamed the “banana boat crew” after a famous picture of James, Paul, and Wade on a banana boat from a few summers ago. Anthony was apparently taking the picture.

Not only are these players great friends, but they’re also very respectful of their legacies as players. Of the four, Anthony has always taken the most criticism for playing a style that some might consider selfish. He’s ball dominant and wants to play his way. For years that worked for him, but as age gets to him he just isn’t the same player anymore. The Rockets, recognizing that Anthony’s fall off isn’t helping them, are reportedly going to move on from him after working to acquire him in the offseason.

And it’s safe to say the Rockets decision isn’t sitting well with the banana boat crew. Dwyane Wade accused Houston on Twitter of trying to make Anthony the fall guy for its rough start. Later on Sunday he retweeted writer Tim Reynolds, who said Anthony deserves to be treated better than this.