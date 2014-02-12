LeBron James Says He’ll Be On NBA’s Mount Rushmore

LeBron James might have ceded a little ground to Kevin Durant over the last couple months, and he’s certainly trailing KD in MVP talk, but the man who has captured four of the last five MVP awards and the last two Finals MVP awards, is starting to thinking bigger than his contemporaries. He told NBA TV during an interview set to air this Monday, he’s going to be “one of the top four that’s every played this game, for sure.”

Via ESPN:

“I’m going to be one of the top four that’s ever played this game, for sure,” LeBron James said in an interview that will air on NBA TV on Monday. “And if they don’t want me to have one of those top four spots, they’d better find another spot on that mountain. Somebody’s gotta get bumped, but that’s not for me to decide. That’s for the architects.”

When James was asked during the interview to name his top four personal Mount Rushmore picks, he chose the “easy three” of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. He considered for a time before naming Oscar Robertson as his fourth choice for Mount Rushmore, but it sounds like he’s planning to join the players he mentioned whenever he elects to retire.

(via Heat Index)

Has James done enough already to be on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore?

