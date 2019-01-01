LeBron James Began Shooting For The First Time Since His Groin Injury

Getty Image

When LeBron James left the game against the Warriors on Christmas and did not return, everyone in Los Angeles held their collective. Fortunately, the prognosis was about as good as could be expected: an MRI showed that he’d suffered a minor groin injury and would have to miss a couple of weeks, at most.

The Lakers have lost two out of the three games in his absence after blowing out the Warriors in the game he exited, but they started to gain some traction again with a tough win over the Kings on Sunday.

Scarcely a week after the injury, it appears his recovery is right on schedule. According to the latest reports, LeBron was back at practice on New Year’s Day and getting some shots up, and coach Luke Walton said it’s the first time he’s seen James back on the court.