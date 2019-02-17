LeBron James Explains Why ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ Was ‘Bigger Than Basketball’

02.17.19 45 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James’ impact has been felt beyond the world of basketball. He once called the President of the United States a bum on Twitter and has never shied away from being politically active. In fact, his commentary on Donald Trump irritated one conservative political commenter in 2018, who responded by telling James that he needs to “shut up and dribble.”

James, of course, took offense to these comments and made it clear that he will never just shut up and dribble. During the 2019 NBA All-Star media day on Saturday, James was asked to look back on the comments one year later, and made it clear that the lessons on display in that moment went far beyond basketball.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNBA All-Star 2019

