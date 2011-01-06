LeBron James’ Signature Shoe: Nike LeBron 8 V/2

LeBron James debuted a special red colorway of the next generation of his signature shoe on Christmas Day, but today Nike Basketball has officially unveiled the latest model. Introducing the Nike LeBron 8 V/2. Trust me, you’ll like what you see…

“During the first half of the season, the LeBron 8s gave me a lot of support and protection,” says James. “Heading into the critical second half, the LeBron 8 V/2 mirrors my evolving game as I become leaner and faster. And I use the lion symbol on the shoe for inspiration as we drive towards a winning season.”

“The first question we asked LeBron, before we even started designing the LeBron 8, was how we could make his experience better on court,” says Jason Petrie, who was the lead designer on the LeBron 8 V/2. “We designed an evolution and transformation of the shoe throughout the course of the season that correlates with the evolution and transformation of LeBron and his game as he goes through the season.”

From Nike:

To achieve a lighter, leaner LeBron 8 V/2, the upper construction features next generation Flywire technology for strength and support. TPU and lightweight mesh are then strategically placed in high-wear areas to offer durability where it’s most needed. Meanwhile, the LeBron 8 V/2 continues to provide outstanding cushioning with a basketball-specific Max Air 360 unit, a thin Cushlon footbed under the heel and a perforated high-performance sockliner. Like the first LeBron 8, the LeBron 8 V/2 visual design was inspired by a lion and James’ ability to compete on the basketball court. Distinguishing details such as the tongue’s depiction of a lion facing his opponents, ‘LeBron’ on the right shoe and ‘James’ on the left, plus eyestays shaped like the number eight in reference to James’ eighth signature shoe, complement a design already personalized to James’ performance.

The white, black and red home colorway of the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 launches in retail stores and online at nikestore.com on January 8.

What do you think?

