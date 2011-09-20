LeBron James’ Signature Shoe: Nike LeBron 9

With a new season comes an all-newsignature shoe – his ninth to be exact. And today, Nike Basketball has officially unveiled the. A reflection of LeBron’s versatile style of play, this shoe integrates Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction for the first time, along with a combination of Max Air 180 and a Nike Zoom unit for cushioning. It’s basically the Watch The Throne of sneakers.

“From the very beginning of the design process for the LeBron 9 we wanted to break the mold with a shoe that maximized the strengths of a triple threat player like LeBron,” says Jason Petrie, who was the lead designer on the LeBron 9. “LeBron brings a rare combination of speed, agility and force to the game and my goal is to outfit him in a shoe that lets him do what he does best while maximizing our superior innovations.”

From Nike:

Designed with specific insights from LeBron James himself, the shoe is the first to combine Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction. Built for breathability and durability, the Hyperfuse construction is a composite of three different layers of material that are fused together to create a nearly seamless, one piece upper that sheds considerable weight without sacrificing protection. A midfoot harness that wraps around the foot incorporates Flywire 3.0 technology for added strength and lock down support. This lightweight upper mimics the speed and strength symbolic of LeBron’s game. The finely-tuned midsole provides a unique hybrid cushioning system. By combining Max Air 180 in the heel for absorption on impact with a Nike Zoom unit in the forefoot for a springy response, a player is protected on impact where they need it most. A composite shank plate provides torsional rigidity and support while reducing midsole weight. Additional elements such as engineered textile wings, Nike Pro Combat inspired padding in the inner collar, asymmetrical lacing, heel pull tab, outrigger for lateral stability, and flex grooves in the outsole bring LeBron’s ninth signature shoe to unrivaled levels of performance. Signature style including LeBron’s new logo, his signature on the ventilated tongue, and a special outsole pattern are special nods to LeBron.

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the LeBron 9 will be available beginning Oct. 1 at select retailers in Greater China. The shoe debuts in the United States on Oct. 14 with select college colorways, Oct. 15 in a limited edition “Cannon” colorway, and Oct. 25 in the primary black/red/white colorway.

Also, for the first time ever, LeBron’s signature shoe will be available on NIKEiD.com. Beginning Oct. 11, the LeBron 9 can be previewed on NIKEiD.com with full design options available. The shoe will be available for purchase on NIKEiD.com beginning Oct. 25 in China, Europe, Japan and the United States.

Check the next page for some original sketches and the tech sheet…