LeBron Thinks It’s ‘Dope’ That Sixers Fans Want Him To Play In Philly

#Philadelphia 76ers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.27.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Looming over everything across the entire NBA all season long has been LeBron James‘ pending free agency. The Cavs’ ongoing struggles prior to the trade deadline certainly exacerbated that as morale in the Cleveland locker room deteriorated to a point that we haven’t witnessed in many years.
An upcoming LeBron James free agency is a time of mass hysteria, when every tiny kernel of an idea gets blown way out of proportion, and every third day features a new prospective story line in which he’s head to Los Angeles, Houston, or any number of other locales.

The Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams expected to make a strong push for LeBron, given their status as an up-and-coming contender that will be flush with cash this summer. Ben Simmons began the recruitment on Instagram over All-Star Weekend and that was followed up by a series of billboards that popped up over the weekend around the Cleveland area beckoning LeBron to come to the Sixers this summer. As is his wont, LeBron did little to dispel that idea, opting instead to marvel at how flattering it is to be so dearly coveted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP