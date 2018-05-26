LeBron James’ Son Couldn’t Believe He Hit Those Shots Late In Game 6, Either

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.26.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James put together another stunning performance in a potential elimination game, adding to the lengthy array of performances he’s put on in his postseason career. A 46-point, 11-assist and nine-rebound outing on Friday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals was enough to force a Game 7 in Boston on Sunday night.

Even reporters marveled at his Game 6 performance after it was over, which James certainly appreciated in his postgame press conference. But before that went down on Friday night, he had another fun interaction with his youngest son, Bryce.

The younger James greeted his dad after the game and asked how he hit all those “crazy” shots, including a pair of dagger threes in the final minutes to keep a pesky Celtics game team at arm’s length until the final horn.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

