LeBron James is no stranger to being in movies, but his most recent release on the silver screen is a little bit different. James starred in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which hit theaters and streaming services on Friday. While not a direct sequel to the original movie, James and the Looney Tunes team up to play a basketball game against Don Cheadle, James’ son in the film, and video game versions of NBA and WNBA players.

The critical response to the movie hasn’t exactly been great, but regardless, James couldn’t be more excited that this is a reality. In a video he posted on Saturday, James reacted to the release of the film, which has been in development in some form or fashion since 2014.

LEBRON SOAKING IT ALL IN RIGHT NOW 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/rvbcPk7HjS — Overtime (@overtime) July 16, 2021

“I literally got a movie that dropped today,” James said. “Space Jam: A New Legacy, oh my goodness. It finally just hit me, I can’t believe it. I’m so honored, I’m so humbled, this is crazy. It doesn’t make sense to me, but I’ve got so much energy today, I hope everybody goes out, check it out at the movie theaters, HBO Max. Wherever it’s around you, please check it out, I promise you won’t be disappointed. I’m just super hype right now, I can’t even control my energy right now. I’m watching my son right now playing his basketball game in Augusta, Georgia. My wife is right next to me, she’s looking at me crazy because it’s like 8 o’clock in the morning.”

James then had one final message, saying, “And let me not forget the most important: My haters. I just wanna say, I love you guys.”

James spent all day on Friday posting about the movie (and also how he does not like Almond Joys), so it’s probably safe to say he was in a pretty good mood over the face that he is now the second NBA player to star in a Space Jam.