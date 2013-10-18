LeBron James Speaks On His Defining High School Moment

#LeBron James
10.18.13 5 years ago

Many of us saw LeBron James play basketball for the first time during his senior year in a nationally televised showdown with Oak Hill. Jay Bilas was there. Dick Vitale was there. It was must-see TV. LeBron agrees, as he’s also now calling it a defining moment in his career.

Watch the video below as James speaks on the pressures of high school ball and the goals of his friends — the “Fab Five” — who had wanted to be the top team in America since the fifth grade. Oak Hill was the mountain they needed to climb, and as seniors, they finally did it.

What did you think of LeBron in high school?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGShigh schoolLatest NewsLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP