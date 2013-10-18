LeBron James Speaks On His Defining High School Moment

Many of us saw LeBron James play basketball for the first time during his senior year in a nationally televised showdown with Oak Hill. Jay Bilas was there. Dick Vitale was there. It was must-see TV. LeBron agrees, as he’s also now calling it a defining moment in his career.

Watch the video below as James speaks on the pressures of high school ball and the goals of his friends — the “Fab Five” — who had wanted to be the top team in America since the fifth grade. Oak Hill was the mountain they needed to climb, and as seniors, they finally did it.

What did you think of LeBron in high school?

