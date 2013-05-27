LeBron James Spikes Down A Breakaway Jam

LeBron James spent most of the first half of Game 3 in the post. But when he did get a chance to grab an easy bucket on the fast break, he didn’t disappoint. The NBA MVP gets criticized for being such an uncreative dunker. However, when you can do things like this so easily, do you really need to get fancy?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who is the best dunker in the NBA?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook