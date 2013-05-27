LeBron James Spikes Down A Breakaway Jam

#Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
05.26.13 5 years ago

LeBron James spent most of the first half of Game 3 in the post. But when he did get a chance to grab an easy bucket on the fast break, he didn’t disappoint. The NBA MVP gets criticized for being such an uncreative dunker. However, when you can do things like this so easily, do you really need to get fancy?

Who is the best dunker in the NBA?

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATvideo

