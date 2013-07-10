LeBron James Makes His Rapping Debut On Instagram

#Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James #Instagram
07.10.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

LeBron James is on top of the world. Two championships in a row. A death grip on every major MVP award over the last two years. Back again as the NBA’s most popular player, thanks in part to Dwight Howard‘s PR failures. Just about the only thing James hasn’t conquered is rap. Until now.

LeBron took to Instagram and showed off two quick videos where he dropped a few bars. He’s going by, as you probably guessed, King James.

Is he any good?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James#Instagram
TAGSDimeMaginstagramLeBron JamesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP