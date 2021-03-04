LeBron James and Renee Montgomery continue to show mutual respect for one another as they look to change pro basketball from the inside, and that continued Wednesday when James tweeted an article praising Montgomery for ousting former minority partner Kelly Loeffler from the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

In a press conference announcing her part ownership of the Dream last week, Montgomery credited James for being a driving force in her work toward becoming involved with the WNBA franchise. What began with a tweet from James expressing his desire to become involved led to James’ More Than A Vote campaign helping Montgomery get connected with a prospective Dream bidder, and ultimately Montgomery’s involvement in the group.

The whole thing came full circle when James — who in recent days has been in a tiff with soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been adamant that athletes should avoid politics altogether — then tweeted the story, from Dave Zirin at The Nation, on how Montgomery moved in silence to take a stake in the franchise she came to love as a player. Montgomery famously requested a meeting with Loeffler last summer when the then-Georgia Senator began attacking the players’ social justice efforts as part of her Senate campaign.

The request was never answered by Loeffler, and Montgomery instead got to work in her own space, filling out a busy media career in addition to organizing work across many platforms, including More Than A Vote.