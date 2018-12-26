Getty Image

Los Angeles Lakers fans were riding high on Tuesday night, as the purple and gold walked into Oracle Arena and took it to the Golden State Warriors. Then, everything came to a screeching halt, as LeBron James went down with a groin injury and left the game, telling trainers that he felt something pop.

The good news for the Lakers was that they didn’t need James to see out a win, as the team held off a Warriors run and then took it to the two-time defending champs en route to a 127-101 victory. The much better news involved James, as the fears that this injury would lead to him sitting out for an extended period of time appear to be for naught.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that nothing in James’ groin tore when he went down, saying that things were not nearly as bad as they could have been.