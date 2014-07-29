Watch LeBron Strip For Raucous Taiwanese Crowd

During a promotional stop in Taiwan on his Nike tour through Asia, LeBron James autographed his sneakers and then flung them into the crowd. Keep in mind James took the stage shirtless, and after his shoes had disappeared into the screaming horde, his shorts were next in line.

Watch as James sheds his shorts and the volume of the crowd amplifies even further.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whatever it takes to market your brand, we suppose.

(H/T BroBible; vid rusbasket)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.