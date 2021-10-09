The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors went head-to-head in a preseason game on Friday evening. It featured both LeBron James and Steph Curry in limited minutes, and at one point, James thought it’d be fun to playfully bust the chops of perhaps the greatest individual rival he’s had in his career.

James and Curry, for all their run-ins in the NBA Finals, do have a good relationship with one another, so when Curry missed a free throw during the second quarter, the Lakers’ star decided to get some jokes off at the two-time league MVP’s expense. James did a little chirping, which got Curry laughing ahead of his second free throw. If the goal was to get Curry to miss, it didn’t work, but James did have one wish that did not come true.

“Oh, gimme two!” James exclaimed. “I ain’t never seen it!”

James had nine points in 18 minutes of work while Curry scored 30 points in 26 minutes. The Warriors went on to win, 121-114, but of course, no one is going to sound any alarm bells or print a championship banner over a preseason game. It would have been very weird to see Curry miss back-to-back free throws, though, regardless of when the game is taking place.