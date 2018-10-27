Getty Image

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have won two games in a row, and while all the ails that have plagued them aren’t suddenly fixed or anything like that, the team looks like it’s starting to round into form a little. Next up for Los Angeles is a trip to San Antonio on Saturday night to take on a Spurs team that beat them 143-142 at Staples Center.

It’s an interesting basketball game, but its most memorable moment might have came long before it even tipped. The state of Texas is in the midst of a hotly-contested race for a United States Senate seat, as Republican incumbent Ted Cruz is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat and current member of the House of Representatives Beto O’Rourke. It would be an upset if O’Rourke became the first Democrat elected to the Senate since 1988, even though he’s sitting on quite the war chest of cash.

James decided to use Saturday’s game to offer his take on the race, and unsurprisingly to anyone who is aware of his politics, the Lakers star threw his support behind O’Rourke.