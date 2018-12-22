Getty Image

LeBron James made dinner plans after the Los Angeles Lakers played the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s no surprise that he had that dinner with Anthony Davis, who earlier in the week James said would make an “amazing” teammate in LA.

Those comments kickstarted a lot of opinions about the power of James’ voice and how it impacts player movement and trades in the NBA. Some anonymous GMs throughout the league were upset that James wasn’t punished for speaking favorably about a trade — the thought being that not punishing James for tampering further encourages him to talk up leaving a smaller market like New Orleans for the greener pastures of Los Angeles.

Even Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was upset that James spoke up, calling it “B.S.” that James was able to tamper and go unpunished. That made for an interesting backdrop for the Lakers’ meeting with the Pelicans on Friday night. After the game, James addressed the accusations that he’s tampering when publicly commenting about Davis potentially getting traded to the Lakers. He adamantly defended himself, saying people can’t control what he does and says but stressing that he’s following the rules laid out for players in these situations.