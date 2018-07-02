Getty Image

LeBron James is heading West. The Akron native is now a two-time former Cleveland Cavalier, as he choose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The move is a seismic shift in the landscape of the NBA, one that makes the Lakers and immediate contender for a playoff spot in the Western Conference at the very least. But it also means Cleveland is bereft once more, searching for an identity in a post-LeBron world for the second time in less than a decade.

Shortly after Klutch Sports announced his decision to the world, James posted to his Instagram story thanking Cavaliers fans for their support with a photo from the 2016 NBA championship