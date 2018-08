Jrue Holiday caught LeBron James sleeping once last night, but in the end, the King had the last laugh with a win and this nasty double-pump reverse. That’s 20 wins in a row for the Heat, and they’re doing it with ease. Last night was the easiest four-point win we’ve seen in a while.

