Getty Image

Time released its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World on Wednesday, and amid the usual power players in the world of politics and entertainment, a handful of athletes were included in the mix. Tiger Woods, USWNT striker Alex Morgan, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, professional gamer Ninja, and Olympic track and field champion Caster Semenya are on the list, as is LeBron James.

The list was broken down into five sections: Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons, and Titans, with the Los Angeles Lakers standout receiving inclusion as a Titan. To celebrate James, Time turned to Warren Buffett, the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett wrote about meeting James years ago and how impressed he’s been with the four-time NBA MVP on and off the court over the course of his career. Specifically, Buffett praised how James has “kept his head” despite getting “tugged in different directions” and “a lot of chances to make bad decisions.” Buffett then applauded James’ successes in a number of fields.