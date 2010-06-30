LeBron James to the L.A. Clippers: Pros and Cons

In the biggest free-agency bonanza to ever hit the NBA, LeBron James is the first domino that has to fall before everyone else figures out their next move. From D-Wade all the way down to Brian Scalabrine, you could say every other free agent’s future will in some way be affected by LeBron’s decision.
With the official start of free agency set for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we decided to look at each team believed to be in the running for LeBron and delve into the reasons why LBJ would and wouldn’t (or should and shouldn’t) sign with them. Next up: The Los Angeles Clippers.
*** *** ***
When we began to divvy up teams for this series in our editorial meeting, I immediately jumped on the Clippers. Of the six teams that will dance in front of LeBron on Thursday like Birds of Paradise, the Clippers will have the most to offer LeBron basketball-wise from the start. Of course with the Heat, Bulls, Knicks, and Nets, LeBron could bring any sidekick with him and wreak havoc, but a starting lineup of Baron Davis, Eric Gordon, LeBron, Blake Griffin and Chris Kaman is an instant force.
Nonetheless, the Clippers certainly have the worst chance of signing LeBron of the six teams “in contention.” Most of this probably has to do with the fact that he will have to share the Staples Center with Kobe and he would also not be able to bring another free agent.
Still, LeBron wouldn’t be hearing them out if he didn’t have at least some interest in what they could offer. Here are the pros and cons:
PROS — Second biggest market after New York … Shared spotlight with Kobe for next 3-5 years and full spotlight afterward … Film and media opportunities for the actor hiding inside (Kazaam?) … Best current lineup of now of any of the potential suitors … Blake Griffin’s potential … Al-Farouq Aminu, DeAndre Jordan, Eric Bledsoe completes young core … Ability to choose his own coach.
CONS — Donald Sterling … The very real Clippers Curse … Competing for attention with Kobe … Donald Sterling … Dependence on how Griffin pans out … Playing in the tougher Western Conference … Unable to bring another max player … Donald Sterling.
ODDS — 30 to 1.
@Adam…
You didn’t mention Donald Sterling as one of the cons. I think that’s the HUGEST con of all! hahahaha
I’m not comin to this site or any nba related site for that matter. Not until this fuckin FA storm blows over. No offense but I’m so sick of it.
Cleveland Cavs are gonna re-sign him… stop with the pro’s and cons for LeBron… NYK gonna get stuck with Stoudamire and Johnson… Nets gonna grab Boozer and Gay… Heat gonna snatch up Bosh and David Lee… Bulls gonna swing and miss cause Jordan basically ripped them as an organization…
You know what the Clippers should do?
They should sign AI, T-Mac and Shaq. Wouldnt people come to see that team?
Along side a good PG in Boom Dizzle and a decent looking young core and a potential star in Griffen this would be all Hollywood all day!
CONS – staring at all the Laker’s championship banners
DING… next?
I think this is his best option. The team is built for him. Has good young talent, proven players and he would fit in perfect. There are shooters, play makers, post players, and the Power Forward version of LeBron will be playing his first season. Plus, LeBron will get all of the attention that he needs. Maybe if David Stern’s golden boy is a Clipper, he will make sure Donald Sterling starts acting like he cares.
Clippers should sign Ray Allen, Lebron, and Doc Rivers
I know you say he can’t bring in another free agent, but honestly if you had to choose between Bosh and Griffin, who would you pick? Bosh has the experience but you know Griffin is going to be nasty and better than Bosh.
I really think the Clippers are his best chance of a championship, which is really ironic.
Also, I hate this free agency bullshit. Everyone has sources, everyone has breaking news, nobody knows shit.
And also, who the fuck is William Wesley? I mean what does he do? Is he just like some popular dude who controls people? It sounds like people just think he’s cool or something or he always knows a guy who knows a guy.
here is the good news for the Clippers, Paul Pierce just opted out of his final year in beantown.
if the Clips cant swing LeBron, shouldnt they make their pitch to Paul Pierce?
hes from englewood, cali. right in LA. he have a respectable starting cast around him. and more potential than in Boston cause ray allen and doc might not be back.
Clips should really take a looooong look at making an offer to Pierce instead of rudy gay since LeBron is to puss to go to the Clips
Pros – Him and Blake would make an exciting duo.
Cons – It’s the Clippers.
@IGP – that’s insanity. Griffin won’t be better than Bosh and Chicago will be his best chance at a title (him, Rose, Noah as building blocks along w/ one more FA, and either Deng in the rotation too or moved for another contributor.)
I do think the Clippers would be an interesting fit though, but it’s Donald Sterling. The man’s a convicted, settled-out-of-court-multiple-times racist and cheap as hell w/ the team. When Al-Farouq Urkel and Blake Griffin collide on the first day of practice and both miss the season, we’ll knwo they’re truly cursed.
which lineup (all healthy) do you think has a better chance at winning a chip in the next 2yrs:
CHICAGO BULLS LA CLIPS
derrick rose baron davis
flip murray eric gordon
luol deng lebron james
lebron james blake griffin
joakim noah kris kaman
damn…
Dime site screwed the shit up outta my post on #13
Did you mention Donald Sterling.
He is part of the KKK, and just like Bush, he don’t like black people. Or latinos, heck, I think he doesn’t like poor people either.
I think you forgot to mention Donald Sterling. He needs to be on the list 20x for this to be a legitimate argument.
I think if you bring Lebron James and Ray Allen to the Clippers that would be hot!
You can also sign n trade Gilbert Arenas and a butt load of vagina to Orlando Magic for Vince Carter and Gortart
I dont see how you can mention the clippers potential without even mentioning eric gordon, chris kaman , or b davis.
instead you reference unproven or garbage players like aminu, bledsoe, and jordan
Open Letter to LeBron:
Long-suffering Clippers fans KNOW you aren’t going to sign with our team, and we know why (who). You want to be MVP and champion? You will be both to all Clippers fans FOREVER if, when you decline their offer, explain why, in no uncertain terms, that Sterling is the number one reason why.
Perhaps if the Don hears it from the LeBron, he will believe it. Sterling claims he wants a winner, he needs to figure out that will never happen as long as he is the majority owner.
Clippers Fan Since 1982 and not getting any younger