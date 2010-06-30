LeBron James to the New Jersey Nets: Pros and Cons

In the biggest free-agency bonanza to ever hit the NBA, LeBron James is the first domino that has to fall before everyone else figures out their next move. From D-Wade all the way down to Brian Scalabrine, you could say every other free agent’s future will in some way be affected by LeBron’s decision.

With the official start of free agency set for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we decided to look at each team believed to be in the running for LeBron and delve into the reasons why LBJ would and wouldn’t (or should and shouldn’t) sign with them. Next up: The New Jersey Nets.

PROS — The Nets are one of the most exciting storylines this offseason. Usually when someone talks about the Nets, they are mentioned as a footnote to whatever NBA story is big at the moment, but not this year. This year the Nets have undergone a series of moves that has them at the forefront of the biggest free agent chase in history: the LeBron sweepstakes.

The first change that has propelled the Nets into headlines is their new owner, Mikhail Prokhorov. This guys oozes money, and has shown every sign that he’s willing to spend that money to build the Nets into a championship contender. And if LeBron truly wants to take his place among the game’s all-time greats, he will have to win championships. Prokhorov has the money to make sure LeBron wins one.

Playing for the Nets can also help James expand his brand globally. Although Prokhorov is somewhat mysterious, the one thing that everybody knows is that this guy thinks big. He wants to make the Nets the first truly global franchise in the NBA, and plans on aggressively marketing his team overseas. For a guy like LeBron who wants to build his own brand into an international powerhouse, the owner most capable of doing that for him is Prokhorov, not to mention LeBron’s friend and mentor Jay-Z is part-owner of the team as well.

Also, for a guy seeking the spotlight, coming to this area is the place to be. LeBron can play in what new Nets coach Avery Johnson recently called, “The Taj Mahal of NBA arenas” in Brooklyn in just two years. He will be in the largest media market in the U.S., but playing for the Nets he won’t have the stinging criticism and pressure that he would if he played for the Knicks. If the Knicks get LeBron, he will be looked to as a savior in this area and all the media and tabloids will crush him if he’s anything less. If he signs with the Nets, he could put a franchise that was the butt of every joke this past season into title contention instantly without having the weight of every Knicks fan on his shoulders.

LeBron-to-Jersey also makes sense because the Nets have now put themselves in a position (by trading Yi Jianlian) to sign another max or near-max free agent. LeBron can now come to New Jersey with the sidekick of his choice, which is what the Nets wanted to provide because every other team could offer that.

The final reason LeBron should come to New Jersey is because of the people the organization has in place. They have a very good young core with Devin Harris at point guard and Brook Lopez at center, two building blocks that only the Bulls can say they have also. Besides those two guys they have Terrence Williams, Courtney Lee, and incoming rookie Derrick Favors to plug in around LeBron and whatever other free agent the Nets decide to bring in. Also in place is head coach Avery Johnson, who just wins. Johnson has a .735 winning percentage in his coaching career, and will instill a defensive-minded attitude into Nets basketball.

CONS — As a biased Nets fan, it’s hard to think of a reason LeBron would not want to play for the Nets, unfortunately there are some reasons why he may not come on board.

First off, The Nets won 12 games last season, and while there’s a ton of excitement about the team’s prospects this year, how quickly can they change the culture and talent level? While the Celtics went from 24 wins in ’06-07 to 66 wins in 2007-08 en route to a title, can the Nets young players provide a similar turnaround?

Another reason LeBron should be cautious of coming to New Jersey is their aforementioned status as an NBA afterthought. If they acquired LeBron they would certainly become an incredibly marketable and popular team, but even when Jason Kidd was leading NJ to back-to-back NBA Finals, the Nets were still second-class citizens in the NBA. Going along with this, the fan base has not always been the most supportive. There are die-hard fans like myself, but attendance — even during the glory years — has never been great and the Nets rarely sellout. Part of that was due to the overall atmosphere of the Izod Center, but part also is due to a general lack of support for the team in New Jersey. With the Nets moving to Brooklyn, their ability to sellout an arena even with LeBron is a question that needs to be asked.

Coming to the Nets also means going to Newark, N.J., for two years. I think playing in Newark is a bit overblown as a negative, but it still has its drawbacks. Newark is notorious for being one of the most crime-ridden cities in America, and while Mayor Cory Booker and his administration have done an outstanding job trying to turn the city around, the stigma attached to Newark has been hard to shake. That said, Newark is a stone’s throw away from New York and LeBron could certainly live in NYC while playing in Newark. Also, the Prudential Center is only 2 years old and will be one of the nicer venues in the NBA for the years the Nets play there. But again, it’s Newark, not New York.

Additionally, the Nets front-office is in a state of confusion at the moment. Rod Thorn will be stepping aside on July 15, and although he says the GM search for his replacement shouldn’t be a concern to free agents, it will be. Thorn has been with the Nets for over 10 years, and losing the stability of his presence and acumen as a GM could be detrimental to the Nets’ chances of signing The King.

ODDS — 7 to 1.

