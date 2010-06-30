LeBron James to the New York Knicks: Pros and Cons

In the biggest free-agency bonanza to ever hit the NBA, LeBron James is the first domino that has to fall before everyone else figures out their next move. From D-Wade all the way down to Brian Scalabrine, you could say every other free agent’s future will in some way be affected by LeBron’s decision.
With the official start of free agency set for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we decided to look at each team believed to be in the running for LeBron and delve into the reasons why LBJ would and wouldn’t (or should and shouldn’t) sign with them. Last up: The New York Knicks.
If LeBron James wants to be remembered as a champion and have his legacy compared with the likes of Michael Jordan, then New York is not the place for him. But if LeBron wants to become a billionaire athlete, then the easiest way for him to do so would be signing with the New York Knicks.
PROS — Why LeBron should go: To rule NYC!
As of right now, the constant jostling for NBA supremacy between Kobe and LeBron has Kobe on top. Obviously LeBron is a better athlete, but is he a better basketball player? That remains to be seen. So with that in mind, how would the Knicks help LeBron? Easy. LeBron James (the biggest and brightest star in the game today) plus MSG (the biggest and brightest stage to play basketball) would equal something epic. Even ex-Knicks coach Isiah Thomas is on-board.
“[LeBron should] go to New York,” Thomas said in a recent interview. “It’s the biggest stage … I think it’s the hardest place to win. I think it presents the greatest challenge.”
Now, I rarely ever agree with Isiah, but the man does have a point here. If LeBron were to sign with the Knicks he would instantly be looked at as a savior, a man who resurrected the Knicks and made them beyond respectable, but actually relevant in championship discussions. If LeBron could land in NYC, the revenue generated would be insane. It’s only right that the League’s biggest seed play in the Big Apple. Just imagine the frenzy and buzz that would be created for the LeBron/Kobe matchup, as he brings his Lakers to MSG — or should I say LSG (LeBron Square Garden). The courtside camera crew doesn’t even focus on taking shots of the game, but instead all cameras will be focused on getting snaps in of the celebrities sitting courtside consisting of everyone from Spike Lee and Jayâ€“Z to even Mayor Bloomberg.
CONS — Why LeBron shouldn’t go: LeBron NEEDS to win and win now!
To refer back to Isiah Thomas’ quote, “I think it presents the greatest challenge” is putting it mildly. Yes, LeBron would thrive in Mike D’Antoni‘s system, but with the lack of talent in New York as-is, he would need a lot of help from a supporting cast. The fact of the matter is, yes, LeBron can bring them relevance in the League, but he can’t bring back the championship pedigree by himself.
And does LeBron really need any more exposure or marketing? He’s already one of the biggest celebrities in sports, behind (maybe) only Tiger Woods and Kobe. He already has Nike and Gatorade and a host of other major endorsements. And if you thought the constant media hounding of A-Rod in New York was bad, wait until LeBron shows up.
ODDS — 5 to 1. The decision weighs heavy on both sides, with the competitive edge of LeBron and the lifestyle the Big Apple offers, some might say that it’s a little too glamorous and has too many distractions for the well-known superstar. Both sides have valid points to why he should stay and go but enviably the fact remains that if LeBron James wants to become a billionaire, he needs to put on a Knicks uniform.
Pros – Basketball Mecca
Cons – ….Nothing!
Lebron, if you’re reading this, true story as a New Yorker… at the end of the day, man I’m 26 and I’ll flat out say, you should leave Cleveland. Yes you do travel and get to do whatever you want in life but ultimately, everyone has to move on and explore.
Dude, everybody respects what you did for Cleveland. They’re not gonna disappear or anything like that. Now I’m not saying come play for the Knicks. What I’m saying is it’s time for a change man. Personally I’d love it if you played for the team I root for but it’s not the end of the world if you go to the Nets or whomever.
At the end of the day, ultimately, the Knicks are gonna shine and shine brightly and we Knick fans welcome all that want to be apart of history. You could win a chip on any team you like, but if you win one here, shoot talk about LEGACY and leaving your mark on the world.
Honestly, if I were in your shoes, I’d shock the whole world and team up with Durant with the Thunder. True story. Dude, no knock on Jeff Green but you’d be the perfect fit with them and if you worked out a sign and trade, I’m sure you’d be able to hook up your hometown with a quality talent in Green etc.
All I know is if it’s truly about winning championships and you’re not a “selfish” player which I’ve never seen you to be, I’d run with them b4 any other team in the league. That squad is READY.
Now if you want to make a name for yourself, do it in NYC. Gallo and Chandler are two very good and underrated players. Add another piece or 2 and we in there homie. Shoot even Jay-Z would have to respect that because you did it your way (noticed the hova lyric).
Goodluck and god bless Lebron!
talk to ’em cousin! yo, you guys better try an recruit bron too lol!
if Lebron wants to prove he is the greatest, he has to go to New York.
He may get more Rings or MVPs or scoring titles elsewhere but all of that has been done before. If he wants to be truly great, and do what no other player has done then its all about NY. Its about resurrecting a historic franchise from the depths and making it great again. Proving he is the best by taking the toughest challenge.
I think what this all boils down to is Lebron’s Legacy. At the end of his career, he’s gonna be measured by the ampunt of rings he has. He has to look at the 5 rings of Kobe, 6 of MJ, and 5 of Magic as hard to reach by the end of his career. I feel if he wins 2 or 3 here in NY that’ll measure up to the other guys. He’ll own this city. Does anyone agree?
All of a sudden LeBron’s teammates are garbage but i remember a few months ago after they got Jamison, they became the favorites and everyone was raving about how they had all positions “locked up”. People keep saying Mo Williams was’nt a true All-Star but with that said, Jamison, Shaq and big Z were All-Stars during the 2008-09 season.
So you got 4 All-Stars on your team and you can’t get it done, maybe the finger should be pointed at LeBron, the guy who supposedly made his teammates so much better.
If LeBron is the leader he say’s he is he will stay in Cleveland and “lead” his team to a championship instead of jumping ship when things go bad, thats a true leader.
The Knicks got owned:
LOL… Last I checked, an NBA team needs to have 12 guys. LeBron CANNOT win a championship alone (see his attempts in Cleveland). The supporting cast of the Knicks isn’t going to get LeBron past the second round, even if they get Joe Johnson or Amare or whoever. And as far as MSG being “the big stage”… It is. FOR OTHER TEAMS. Kobe, LeBron, MJ, Reggie Miller… All had these “big stage” games AGAINST the Knicks. Nobody has them AS Knicks. At least not in the past 20 years. This is a piss poor attempt at an article. Sounds like it was written for a HS newsletter. And 5-1? Please. 20-1 would even be generous.
No LeBron News Until He Actually Does Something: Pros and Cons
Pros: No more speculation and Brett Favre-like reports (you know, reports over nothing)
Cons: There are no cons
Well, I think I would listen to what Isiah Thomas has to say. The gu knows a thing or two about building a team.
agree with JB
if lbj decides he wants to be a billionarie athelete, go for it… he’ll have ZERO rings in his career and can be in the same sentence as malone, stockton and barkley.
It would be awesome to get Lebron to the Knicks but Lebron isn’t the solution to everything:
(Can’t hurt though, am I right?)
pros: it’s nyc and he’s still lebron james
cons: there is not eam available. the coach doesn’t understand what defence means. Of the remaining player two play on the same position, one is overweight and another was still a rookie. There are no draft picks untill 2012. If you dont average a triple double the crowd will boo you. Your friends have no power in ny or will be recognised as real partners of businuess there they will just be lebrons nuts.
new yrok is the biggest joke of a franchise. David stern even said of his hometown team the knicks are “not a model of intelligent ownership”. And for future reference, lebron does not represent gatorade. He represents sprite and vitamin water
Amare is what these people can do after two years of attempting to clear cap space! They’ll give the guy one hundred million and the dude possesses poor knees and eyesight issues. Has Isiah come back and begin carrying out the general manager position once again? At this rate it’ll be one more decade until the knicks can make any kind of noise during the playoffs.
