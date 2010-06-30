LeBron James to the New York Knicks: Pros and Cons

In the biggest free-agency bonanza to ever hit the NBA, LeBron James is the first domino that has to fall before everyone else figures out their next move. From D-Wade all the way down to Brian Scalabrine, you could say every other free agent’s future will in some way be affected by LeBron’s decision.

With the official start of free agency set for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we decided to look at each team believed to be in the running for LeBron and delve into the reasons why LBJ would and wouldn’t (or should and shouldn’t) sign with them. Last up: The New York Knicks.

*** *** ***

If LeBron James wants to be remembered as a champion and have his legacy compared with the likes of Michael Jordan, then New York is not the place for him. But if LeBron wants to become a billionaire athlete, then the easiest way for him to do so would be signing with the New York Knicks.

PROS — Why LeBron should go: To rule NYC!

As of right now, the constant jostling for NBA supremacy between Kobe and LeBron has Kobe on top. Obviously LeBron is a better athlete, but is he a better basketball player? That remains to be seen. So with that in mind, how would the Knicks help LeBron? Easy. LeBron James (the biggest and brightest star in the game today) plus MSG (the biggest and brightest stage to play basketball) would equal something epic. Even ex-Knicks coach Isiah Thomas is on-board.

“[LeBron should] go to New York,” Thomas said in a recent interview. “It’s the biggest stage … I think it’s the hardest place to win. I think it presents the greatest challenge.”

Now, I rarely ever agree with Isiah, but the man does have a point here. If LeBron were to sign with the Knicks he would instantly be looked at as a savior, a man who resurrected the Knicks and made them beyond respectable, but actually relevant in championship discussions. If LeBron could land in NYC, the revenue generated would be insane. It’s only right that the League’s biggest seed play in the Big Apple. Just imagine the frenzy and buzz that would be created for the LeBron/Kobe matchup, as he brings his Lakers to MSG — or should I say LSG (LeBron Square Garden). The courtside camera crew doesn’t even focus on taking shots of the game, but instead all cameras will be focused on getting snaps in of the celebrities sitting courtside consisting of everyone from Spike Lee and Jayâ€“Z to even Mayor Bloomberg.

CONS — Why LeBron shouldn’t go: LeBron NEEDS to win and win now!

To refer back to Isiah Thomas’ quote, “I think it presents the greatest challenge” is putting it mildly. Yes, LeBron would thrive in Mike D’Antoni‘s system, but with the lack of talent in New York as-is, he would need a lot of help from a supporting cast. The fact of the matter is, yes, LeBron can bring them relevance in the League, but he can’t bring back the championship pedigree by himself.

And does LeBron really need any more exposure or marketing? He’s already one of the biggest celebrities in sports, behind (maybe) only Tiger Woods and Kobe. He already has Nike and Gatorade and a host of other major endorsements. And if you thought the constant media hounding of A-Rod in New York was bad, wait until LeBron shows up.

ODDS — 5 to 1. The decision weighs heavy on both sides, with the competitive edge of LeBron and the lifestyle the Big Apple offers, some might say that it’s a little too glamorous and has too many distractions for the well-known superstar. Both sides have valid points to why he should stay and go but enviably the fact remains that if LeBron James wants to become a billionaire, he needs to put on a Knicks uniform.

