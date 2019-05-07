Getty Image

Tyronn Lue is closing in on a deal to become the Lakers head coach, as the most recent report from Yahoo’s Chris Haynes indicates the two sides are in the process of working out a contract.

Lue taking over the Lakers coaching role makes tons of sense. He was a member of Lakers title teams in the past, which always feels like a prerequisite in seeking out a job with the team. He also has had the most success of anyone not named Erik Spoelstra as LeBron James’ head coach, which right now is another very important resume point for a potential Lakers hire.

However, it appears the Lakers won’t just be looking to add serious experience with the Lakers and LeBron at the head coaching spot, as there are some big names being floated as potential top assistants. Haynes reported Frank Vogel, former head coach of the Pacers and Magic, has been floated as a potential lead assistant for Lue, while The Athletic’s Frank Isola highlighted an even bigger name that has the approval of LeBron.