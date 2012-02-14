LeBron James Tries To Break Milwaukee’s Rims; We Found Blake Griffin’s Achilles’ Heel

Don’t hurt ’em LeBron. We guess all it took for James to deliver a near-perfect performance was the possibility of being swept this year by Milwaukee because he unleashed fury on the Bucks in the second half. The NBA’s MVP at this point tried to tear apart the rims three or four different times, forget if anyone was in his way. To cap the end of the third, LeBron had one dunk where he split a double-team and flushed it (he covered 30 feet with one dribble) faster than a fat man going over a waterfall. That could’ve been expected. What wasn’t was his post game, scoring every…single…time against Carlos Delfino in the post. Fadeaways in his mouth all night. It was a five-point game at the half, and then by the middle of the third it was all over. The Heat eventually went on to win 114-96 as LeBron made 16 of 21 shots for 35 points. Chris Bosh was so excited with LeBron that he decided to interrupt his postgame interview and scream “GOOD S—!” … Despite getting roasted by James, Delfino hit five triples and scored 24 points. He’s one of the league’s sneakiest good players … Chris Kaman felt good enough to put down the fishing poles, hunting rifles and camo, and come drifting out of the swamps to make a big contribution in New Orleans’ 86-80 win over Utah. Okay, it was more about New Orleans recently relenting and taking the big man off the “Can’t play until you’re traded” list (as well as Kaman getting healthy off a swollen ankle). Either way, Kaman was busting heads last night, going for 27 points and 13 rebounds against one of the better front lines in the game. That’s now his third (in three tries) really effective game since the Hornets started giving him minutes again. One more thing: New Orleans should wear their Mardi Gras uniforms permanently … The Warriors’ 102-96 win against the Suns came down to Ekpe Udoh and Jared Dudley. Seriously. Udoh made his shot – a running hook in the lane to put Golden State up five in the finals minute – while Dudley missed his: two open Js on back-to-back possessions. With David Lee also going off (28 points, 12 rebounds) it was a wrap for the Suns … … Keep reading to hear how Dallas nearly collapsed in the final seconds against the Clippers …
didn’t watch that heat-bucks game but if i understand it well, you said lebron played post game against shorter and weaker player by shooting fadeaways over him? and you praise him for that? as far as i know, if you post shorter and weaker player, you won’t try to fadeaway, you’ll try to go trough him, so to speak, to score. toward the basket, you know…
@Yoda
Reminds me of the time I was in the military and still playing ball regularly. I had been working really hard on my post up fadeaways for a couple weeks. I didn’t play in a pick up game (which is what i do when im changing something in my game) during that span. So i went to the gym when i knew there wouldn’t be real competition. I didn’t want to try this new shyt on guys who could actually D-Up. Anyway, I get on the court and as soon as the game started i immediately got the ball in the post. I bagged the player down a couple dribbles then nailed a beautiful fadeaway from about 16-17ft. I got it again next time down and did the same move and hit again for about the same distance.
After the game, a few of the older guys i usually play against for real comp had walked in and was they saw the fadeaway jumpers.
The one i respected the most pulls me over to the side and says
“Ay Slim, what the f^ck was that? Why are you shooting fadeaway jumpers vs someone smaller and weaker than you? Don’t you know that’s the worst shot in the game? You back that muthaf^cka down and get in the lane and use your hooks. Don’t let me see you doing that sh!t no mo.”
Me… I nod my head and say “cool”. I never did that sh!t again. Because it makes no sense. Guys like MJ or Kobe are different. They have impeccable balance and can somehow make that shot consistently. So it actually benefits them in most cases. Jordan though, he didn’t always fade vs shorter guys. Only when he was doubled or being guard by a bigger player.
Lebron should never have a reason to fade. NEVER. Seriously there aren’t many people who can match him physically. The closest is Josh Smith and Lebron is still heavier than him by at least 20lbs.
that is my point. and like you’ve said, MJ (i think Kobe doesn’t fade against shorter and weaker players too) backed down his guy. plus, LBJ is ambidextrous as far as i know. that means dude can hit you with hook shots from both sides of the rim or from the front. little dream shake and hook, you wouldn’t know how to guard that.
question for guys from states and around the world:
when i was younger and played pick up ball on daily basis, me and my friends played team ball, lots of ball movement, passes etc. now 10-12 later, when i play basketball with younger guys (i’m 32 now) i’ve noticed change in culture in playing ball, everyone tries to go one on one, they rarely use pick and rolls, in and out passes and rest of stuff that makes winning really easy. it’s like they’ve never seen other players than iverson and rest of the solo guys. summer or two ago i played 2 on 2 with my friend against some dudes who are like 18, taller than us, in great shape (no need to mention that i’m far from my shape from my playing days) and they play ball every day while we play once a month at that time. anyway, we won easily every game we played against them even with being short of breath just with pick and rolls and pick and pops. it seems like those kids have no idea they can pass ball back to player who gives them entry pass.
Wonder what floyd loving dimemag has to say about his comments on Lin
You’re right, they play like that. The young guys i mean. But where I play we try to teach them how to play the right way. Most of the time they listen. But if they don’t defend or if they play too much 1 on 1 they are banished at other baskets where they play alone. When the weekend comes usually we gather at my house to drink beer, watch basketball games and stuff. They show me videos of Dwight Howard and Chris Paul, I show them Hakeem Olajuwon and Gary Payton:))
I feel you on the one-on-one style of play that has infected a lot of pickup ball. I’m 31 and have been playing pickup ball consistently since I was 16 and I’ve definitely noticed an increase in it. It’s not all young guys tho, I’ve noticed the youngsters who played at a high school w/ a solid program or college ball usually play the right way (team ball). As a PG, I’ve also noticed that I can infuse the team game by playing pass-first ball, setting guys up for easy buckets, threading the needle on the pick & roll pass, as well setting screens to get other guys open. A lot of times you do have to take a youngster aside and explain to them how to roll after they set a pick. A nice no-look or dime here and there also can get others into the passing mindset. You hit the nail on the head when you mentioned Iverson & the “solo guys,” I think they definitely helped usher in that type of me against the world style of play.
Kobe too, watching him against the Knicks last Friday reminded me of a couple solo artists I play pickup with sometimes who forget that passing the rock is an option.
Yep, that one on one stuff pisses me off. A few years ago I went to a new gym in LA and just ran a pick and roll offence with one of the guys on my team. I was the pick guy because the other was a lights out shooter. After about our 5th straight win, the guy defending the shooter got in my face because I “wasn’t playing proper man basketball”. These are the same guys I wind up because they’re not man enough to call a foul. Seriously, if you get fouled, call it. It bothers me that player think they gain man points for not calling foul.
I still see good team play with the younger kids. That stuff isn’t lost. I see it with kids who are growing up playing organized ball. But the kids who never played organized ball, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they’d try to go at one another one-on-one. They learn that shit from the players we see today. I grew up watching Magic and Bird. I wanted to pass like Magic. I was that dude who liked making crowds ooh and ahh with a pass between a dude’s legs through traffic… because I saw Magic doing that shit; fancy passing. I probably threw the ball away more times than I was successful, but that’s what I watched, so that’s what I did. Nowadays these kids are watching Westbrook, D-Rose, Lebron, and other guys break down defences one-on-one. Kids emulate what they see. If they don’t have any structure to teach them how to play the right way, they’ll never learn.
That said, when I see a little twerp who’s like 4.5 feet make a nice move on some older guy, I can’t help but smile. I’m still a fan who enjoys watching the moves. As long as I’m not the guy with the ‘best seat’ in the house… defending.
I just went through yesterday’s comments, and wanted to respond to this one by beiber.
“you know, i just hope people don’t think “playing well together” hinges entirely on wins/losses. outcomes don’t tell the whole story.”
– You’re 100% right beib. “Playing well together” doesn’t ALWAYS mean you gotta win games. The Raptors, IMO, play well together (w/ a healthy Bargnani), yet they still lose games. But it’s different with the Knicks. They have Melo and Amare, and now they have a point guard. It’s a totally different light that is shining on the Raptors versus the one on the Knicks. They were considered a contender with the Chandler signing. For them, “playing well together” will be measured by the number in their ‘win’ column.
a dirty granny doing an “admiral (admirable) job” during a college basketball game
[25.media.tumblr.com]
I agree with you guys so much. I’m 29 now and grew up playing. I’m 6’0″ and have been about that since I was 8 (ya, thanks God, letting me get juuuuust close enough to think I’d be able to dunk and never letting me get there was super cool. ‘Preciate it) so I grew up playing the 5 and being the awkward 8 yr old version of Dwight or whatever defense and garbage work kinda 5 you wanna list. As everyone else grew and I didn’t, I realized I gotta make myself valuable doing the dirty work and getting the follow ups. My buddies and I, none of us supremely athletic or former D1 players, win most of the time cuz we pick and roll teams to death and set back screens and whatnot. I am usually the worst skill player on the floor and still make an impact by setting screens and blocking out for every board (another lost art on the playground) and all that crap. I feel like the young guys we play against either have the ball, are cutting to get open to get the ball, or are doing nothing. Almost none of them are doing the off-the-ball stuff that frees up another guy for easy looks.
so young’uns reading, let my story be a lesson for you. Most of you aren’t the Kobe of your team. Earn your keep by being the first guy to hit the floor, the guy D’ing up the hardest all game, being in on EVERY board. You ain’t gotta drop 20 to be effective.
I feel like an old man, sipping ice tea on the porch, shaking my fist at the world that’s passing him by. Now let me tell you why today’s music sucks… hahaha
yes, true true jay…i agree 100% on that.
what i was thinking was more along the lines of discretion. like, if one were to view and analyze a fully healthy knicks squad where lin runs point, amare in the post and melo on the wing. now let’s say after a month’s time, the chemistry is off the charts and they go 12-4. solely looking at the 4 losses, you CAN say the played well even though the outcome was not in their favor, you know what i mean?
winning is a very telling aspect, can’t argue with you on that. however, a loss should not be the end-all reasoning as to whether or not a team’s players played well or not.
it comes down to judgement and discretion. if you watch the games and see a good flow, you can tell yourself: man these guys are playing well. but a critical turnover can turn the game away from a team’s favor yet that L doesn’t mean the guys on the floor did not have good chemistry, which is why i used the word “entirely” when describing whether wins or losses should be a determining factor.
i don’t know if i made too much sense writing it out, but it made sense in my head.
btw…mavericks are looking quite deadly again. shiiiiiiit
I agree with you “older” guys…LOL…30’s old? I am 45. When I began coaching is when I lost my fire to play all the time. I would get so frustrated watching guys play with no Bball IQ’s…I would be like “dude, I got freshman who know how to set a proper pick and roll to the basket and your grown ass keep f’ing it up?”…it just got real bad watching a guy dribble (one-handed) then force shots up…I really most of the time don’t mind a bad shot hear and there (it is pick up ball) but its on the defensive end were my PG/Coaching mentality came/comes out…AT LEAST PLAY D(properly) IF YOU GONNA JACK UP SHOTS…my ex-wife would ask “why do you go play and then come home and bitch about how bad the games where? Stop playing.” So basically I did. I became one of those guys who came “with my five” because I knew we would win at least 3-4 straight games which at our ages was good enough…basketball has changed a lot but you can never beat fundementals and hardwork…I used to tell my teams give me 5 decently-talented guys who work hard over 5 all stars who don’t work hard and we will win 6-7 out of 10 games everytime…ESPN and its highlight factory make these guys think thats all basketball is -The End Result…as a coach and student of the game I notice more off the ball things than I do the end result because as a coach if you set the screen properly, and the shooter comes off properly, and the weakside fades properly, and one guy checks back, if the shot goes in or not I am not concerned with honestly…I am looking more at execution than anything else…the most inconsistent thing in basketball is scoring…to me just execute and eventually shots fall and good things happen…my favorite thing about practice is FILM SESSION…lol, the film don’t lie…how many of you guys who played competitive, organized ball remember film? Man that is where as a coach I can rip you a new one…lol…you say you set the screen but we watch the film and all you did was run past the guy to try and pop out for the J…you say you blocked out and all you did was try to out jump him…man I miss coaching…I may have to go back in some capacity next season…thats why I love this site and the comments section…a lot of you guys have great bball iq’s…a lot, not all…LOL…I notice some of you are internet, PS3, XBox athletes who just know a lot of stats and can recite the CBA and salary cap shyt but don’t know a flare screen from a door screen…didnt mean to rant but i got to typing and the shyt just came out!
I know what you mean. But buckle up for the bumpy ride. Even if they go on a 25-3 run, those 3 losses will be put under a microscope because of the high expectations placed on them once Melo signed… magnified even more after the Chandler signing. And now that Lin is playing well and they’ve won 5 straight w/o Melo & STAT, they won’t just be under a microscope. The basketball world will be looking at that team through the Hubble telescope.
Remember the Heat last year? It’s kind of the same thing. A lot of hype equals a lot of coverage. The Knicks will get the similar attention once Amelo both comes back.
(that wasn’t a typo. I’m typing “Amelo” from now on whenever I want to refer to both of them, I’m lazy)
Personally, I just want them to play well so the Heat have a more threats to beat them in the playoffs. IMO, the Knicks have the personnel that I think can give the Heat a tough time… if they can get the chemistry right. My team is crap, and I have no allegiance to any other teams… so basically I just don’t want Bosh and James to get one. Lol.
When Lebron’s career is said and done, I want to imprint these words on a stick of gum…
“Not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, not 6…”
Then send the gum to Lebron so he can chew on it.
What’s the deal with Ron Artest?
I’m hearing his teammates want him gone.
It’s not surprising at all, but the lakers just don’t have “it” this year; not sure if moving him would help their cause.
Then again, I fucking hate the lakers so more power to you
Man, I’ve bitched at least 100 times on this site about how pickup ball has turned into some bullshit. Of course, I blame AI, since most of the offenders of this horrible playing style will be wearing an AI jersey, arm sleeves, headbands, etc. I used to travel around the country a lot, so I’d play pickup games literally everywhere, so I’ve seen a HUGE mix of playing styles. That 1on1 only bullshit is pretty much nationwide, the two places where I didn’t run into that was Las Vegas, and Montreal.
In Montreal, pick up teams were running zones and calling plays running up the court, which was pretty insane and very refreshing. Of course, half the time they were calling em out in french, which I was kind of rusty in, so I’d miss a few of them, but the people were so friendly they didn’t care.
Usually when I play pick up games, I tell guys I’m playing point guard, and just tell the other guys to cut and I’ll hit you. I’ll get ball, go into high post and set something up, team wins easily more often than not. Of course, there are guys who absolutely will not let me touch the ball anywhere outside of the paint, because I’m bigger than 99% of the other players, and then they go all Kobe to my Bynum, and the only way I’m getting the ball is an offensive rebound, which there will be a lot of because most of those guys jack up fade aways with 2 guys on them, just like Kobe.
Rant over, basically 90% of pick up games suck because kids have embraced being the hero instead of being a winner. They’ll brag about scoring 8 points in a row while they are sitting down calling “next”…go figure.
read somewhere that World Peace is close to losin’ his mind about lack of playing time/shots… throwin’ fits all over the place
thanks Don_Mega.
there probably wouldn’t be a lack of shots if he could actually make some shots. I always see him jacking up threes and they are WAY off. Dude just needs to go into Rodman mode and forget about offense
I’d like to think I would be done playing by now (38) if I hadn’t blown out my knee, but I would still do it. It is annoying as hell. It is hard to find good runs. There aren’t many guys who know how to actually play showing up at the parks. But you’re playing ball! I sat in a doctor’s office thinking about all of the crap you guys are complaining about thinking about getting my knee reconstructed. Actually, I was trying to put a price on my knee because I forgot what my deductible was. I settled on $10K, found out later my deductible was $1500. Anyway, so they give me 3 months to do therapy on it BEFORE they reconstruct it because it was in pretty bad shape. I decided I was 35, blew out my second knee in a rec league at a Jewish center, I had 3 runs a week (2 pickup, 1 league), and I complained about all of the stuff you guys are complaining about. Three years later, I wish I had rebuilt my knee and I could play. I still see everyone going to play in the Hoop It Up tournaments, pick up games, leagues, and then come back talking about it. It sucks. I play fucking softball with a giant brace on. First base so I don’t even have to run. Every Sunday morning I wake up at 7 like clockwork wanting to go to the 24hour Fitness in Simi Valley because there were 20 or so guys, 15 who knew how to play, and we would run until 10:30/11. I go to play softball and see the dudes playing at the park. I gave away my basketballs because I can’t just go shoot. I have to play. Like an alcoholic, which I have become, I just can’t even have a sip. So complain all you want, but I would trade a couple of asshole kids and some banging around for not playing at all.
And I don’t care how someone gets me 35 and 8 on 16/21 shooting.
@ control – don’t blame AI. Dude got the same mvp Shaq, Kobe n Dirk got. Blame that whole And1 mixtape tour. Where else did guys spend 21 secs tryin to make a dude fall, then toss an alleyoop to a dude who’s only job was to dunk or just throw the ball into the crowd or just blatently disregard bball rules by carryin or travellin or whatever n tryin to act like the nba was scoutin them.
@Big Island – sucks man, sorry to hear that. I get it too. As i’ve hit my late 20s, my knees are barking (issues in middle/high school and was basically told I got DeJuan Blair knees) and the recovery time ain’t what it once was just from general wear and tear and stuff in a run. I complain cuz I know I’m prob in my last 10 years really being able to really run, but it def beats not being able to at all.
oh and baseball/softball is painfully boring to me and I suck at golf, so I got no clue how the hell i’m gonna fill this void when the knees finally crap out.
wow, this just got super depressing…
lol hubble telescope.
interesting thoughts jay. my message is pretty much that not every game lost means the losing squad did not play well. it’s possible and very real that a team who plays well can still lose a game.
in other news, mark cuban is bashing the cp3 trade and it’s poor management. guess it’s still being talked about.
@K Dizzle – and AI’s game inspired the And 1 mixtape tour and their popularity. don’t get it twisted though, MJ’s routine is probably what inspired AI, who was a much worse shooter, much lower, and INCREDIBLE with the ball in his hands.
Is what it is, but if cats ain’t trying to WIN a pickup game, you can have em. I’m not setting screens and battling on the boards w/ a guy 6″ taller, 50 lbs heavier just to see you jack up shot after shot without even thinking about passing.
*meant AI was much shorter, not lower…
honestly, i think guys who overly bash flashy talent, are deep down inside jealous and it’s a high likelihood the person complaining does not possess and wishes they do posses those same flashy talents, on any level (high school good, college good, pro good). just my opinion. i’d like that to be respected and i don’t want 10 comments ripping my throat about it.
yea I hear u guys…. pickup ball is crazy since I came up. when I was playin over in Europe, I didn’t even play pickup ball in the off season, just trained, drilled and a few team tourneys. then I retired and got back into pickup and men’s leagues back here and it was crazy the amount of fall off in fundamentals in your average player. going to 3on3 tourneys and all these clowns are posturing and walking around like lilwayne…. like gtfoh. watching them play and how they talk to their teammates. crazy. I remember last summer this lil g-unit clown actually asked me “yo why you pass so much man?”
I think the selfish/get-mine mentality in contemporary hip hop has carried over into ball too much
like someone said earlier: it’s rare to see dudes who know how to play off the ball. the teams I used to coach I would ask em why it’s important to know how to play off the ball, after the blank stares… broke down the amount of time that u might actually have the ball in your hands in a game if u aren’t the point guard and once most of them realized it would be between 2-3% of the time… it was like a fkn epiphany to them- next game all I saw were off the ball screens, pin postups and back door cuts. blowout.
I’ll blame AI 100%. And1 was just a mostly unknown playground style, and wasn’t even popular at the time AI was telling practice to fuck off, and basically just being a midget motherfucker who jacked low percentage shots while completely ignoring the fundamentally easy ways to good, solid team basketball. Midgets (people 6’1 and under) admired his game because it was something they could relate to and wanted to be, THEY wanted to be the “little guy” going in on the “big trees” and scoring. AI is the ultimate Napoleon syndrome case study, the “hip hop” version. Fuck AI, haha.
Damn Big I… that post made me sad. Let’s not talk about injuries, or playground ball. Makin me depressed and shit on Valentine’s day.
“my message is pretty much that not every game lost means the losing squad did not play well. ”
I haven’t cosigned much from beiber in a while… but I can cosign that.
“honestly, i think guys who overly bash flashy talent, ”
Don’t worry, I’m taking the high road in my response to you. That said, I don’t hate the flashiness but I can understand why some people do if you’re on the same team as them. If I went to get a run in at my local playground, and two dudes are bringing the ball up and doing tricks for a minute each trying to break down their man, then finally throw up a shot… i’d be pissed too. It might be cool to see for like 2 or 3 trips up the floor, but a whole game?? I play ball to actually play ball. Not to stand around watching some dribbling exhibition. It’s more fun for EVERYONE when the team is playing together. Remember the Knicks vs Wizards game last week?? Which team looked like they were enjoying themselves? Which team looked pissed at eachother?
Beib – I almost agree with you on your point about flashy guys. I lost an honest to goodness 2 years of playing ball just trying to dunk everything that moved. Literally, from 93-95, the only points I ever scored were on dunks, attempted dunks, and free throws from getting fouled on attempted dunks. I wish I had never learned I could dunk. But I was always jealous of the guys who just made it look really easy. That’s why I loved that Hayward dude for Utah coming out of college. Or Dirk. Even Duncan. Nothing flashy, just kinda easy. Smooth guys, no pumpy reversy crossy crap. Just one dribble and a nice shot. There was this dude back home, Mike Kaleponi, who averaged like 50 a game in the men’s league, and every single shot was just an easy shot. He had to have shot 80% from the floor. Asshole.
well, i never played much of organized basketball because i grow up during the war, so had little chance to do that (going to gym under sniper fire kind of sucks :) ) plus i was into martial arts. i played for my highschool and uni but its different here in europe (or at least in my country), we have organized basketball and training within local basketball clubs, not in school and college like in USA. so that doesn’t count for much. but me and my friends and most of my generation we’re playing pickup ball, playing against older guys and stuff and only one or two in ten guys played for some club i.e. organized bball, yet we learned to play proper way. sometimes older guys told you: do this and do that, or you’d figure it out on your own what other winning teams are doing or just watch plan old boring Utah Jazz :P . anyway, my point is, whole generation and those who are older than me used to play team ball, yet now (most of) younger guys play like they are made out of black hole substance. when ball reaches them, it gets sucked in.
as for winning, i’m all for it and i’ll bust my ass to win but i’d rather pick guys who play team ball against high flying strong as ox light-your-ass players who don’t want to play proper ball even if it means i’ll lose just because i want to enjoy playing my game.
sorry to hear that man. wish you all the best.
I like how it’s “reveal your age day” on dime smack today. I am 38, 6’2″ and 250 lbs of post up power, especially against the Mexicans I play with in the park. I never played organized ball so my own skills at real playmaking are mediocre at best, and when I see guys who can actually run a pick and roll I know I am in trouble.
On the topic of age, I wonder if we’ll hear how old Bieber (really) is.
@ control – lol. Fair enough.
@ Big I – u might need to bounce to Germany and get that “Kobe treatment”. Either way, technology increases daily. Shit, they won’t even need acls in like 10 years.
@ beibs – I don’t even know why Cuban still cryin about the Chris Paul trade. Like dude got money to burn cuz that fine is comin. We all knew the 3 team trade woulda made the Hornets more competitive, but because of “basketball reasons”, they went the other way. Now, Gordon’s on a in-season vacation, lookin at brochures for other franchises;
then they talkin about tradin Kaman, but who the phuck wants to deal with the Hornets knowin Stern gonna try to fleece you. Youth AND??? draft picks? GTFOH!
Shyt, if it wasn’t for Jeremy Lin lightin a fuse in NYC, that Rockets draft pick(from New York) in the first vetoed trade was lookin better than the Minny pick.
Cuban just showin his ass again. You can’t veto a trade then say it shoulda gone thru. That’s schizo.
Months later, as a Laker fan, I’m still heated.
Keep hearin “Man, Lakers need a point guard”. Umm yeah, we HAD one.
Screw Mayweather-Pacquoia. Somebody need to put Stern n Cuban in the octagon. Everybody wins.
I think that flashy shit is kinda true- alot of dudes see that growing up an are like wow, I wish I could pull that off. then you work on it and develop the ability to do it and you realize how wack it is in an actual game an you see the guys who do it all the time who are just looking for attention and they are generally clowns anyway… unless they are really trying to put someone in their place. I’ve always respected the guys who can do all that shit but don’t… cuz they know better. u don’t see superman walking around in his cape all the time. just Clark kent chillin till he gets pissed
K Dizzle…. *applause*
Not too sure about Stern/Cuban in the octagon though. Think about that visual for a sec. 2 pearshaped dudes… rolling around on the mat together. If they don’t get any training, they just be two fat semi-nekkid homos.
How do you feel about the prospect of moving Bynum and/or Gasol for Dwight?? And also Arenas possibly signing there.
I’m seeing a lot of basketball snobbery in here.
First off, as much as people are criticizing players who don’t play “the right way,” I’ve never heard ANYBODY say, “Oh man, I can’t wait for Thunder v. Mavs tonight. Kendrick Perkins and Shawn Marion setting screens and making proper defensive rotations? HELL YEAH!” Nah, buddy. We want to see â€” we PAY to see â€” Durant dropping 30 points on 30-footers and Westbrook dunking on guys and Dirk dropping 30 on “bad” fadeaways and Kidd making no-look passes that aren’t completely necessary.
Blame ESPN and the advertisers all you want for hyping the game as “Durant and the Thunder versus Dirk and the Mavs,” but it’s not like any of us hype up the game any differently. Either we’re buying into it too, or we’re helping sell it.
Young people not only emulate these actions from their heroes, they pick up on the viewing habits of the adults around them.
And as much as college coaches and AAU coaches say they’re looking for guys who play “the right way,” we all know damn well the first-priority kids for scholarships are the kids who are averaging at least 20 ppg in high school, or at least double-digits if they’re on a loaded HS team. Guys like Josh Harrellson and Mickell Gladness collect an NBA check now because they do the little things, but best believe in HS they got noticed by putting up big numbers.
Kids who are aiming for a scholarship also know this, so trying to sell them on playing “the right way” won’t change their mind when they see the scholarships being handed out to the kids who put up numbers.
If you really want to change the basketball culture, do something to really CHANGE the culture.
well we all practiced some smooth moves to try them in the game. i had decent dribble, been good with both hands and good mid range fade with high release so it wasn’t easy to block me. it was flashy as and1 but still good enough. yet i never tried to go 1 vs world even when i was clearly better than guys i played against. like Jay said, i like to play ball because i like to play ball and to me playing ball is playing like a team. if my teammate shoots 10 3 pointers and misses them all but all shots were good ones, clear shots or of the pick i won’t get mad. sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn’t (unless he refuses to pass the ball to open man under the basket but that is another topic). as long as it is in flow of the game, everything is cool.
@Bieber -I was never the flashy PG or player on any team I played for at any level…but I was ALWAYS the starter and the closer *wink-wink*
@Big Island -Thats real-talk man…I wish you luck in finding that substitute for the competitiveness of a good basketball game
@Austin -like I said in my earlier post, I watch off-the-ball more than I do the ball…I like watching the development of a play and its execution…I like to see if its something I have ran or a variation thereof
@Yoda -“snipers”…laffed out loud at that one
@Control -I don’t blame AI…blame the league and ESPN for making him the poster boy…he played like he played…they didn’t have to glorify it with commercials and specials and highlight reels…I would give AI a pass on this one…I also played all over teh country (never overseas or Canada) but it is different everywhere you go…I played with(against) some pickup guys calling plays a few times, I actually thought it was funny because they were still losing…I have playbook about 150 pages or so, however, I only teach my squad(s) about 5-6 offenses and just let them see ALL the variations possible out of just 1 or 2 sets…I got 1 play that has 9 options if you runi it all the way thru and if #9 isn’t there your into the motion offense with 100’s of options
i don’t care about NBA and how they play there. i care how people play when they play with me. tbh, i still watch nba but not with as much passion as before. it gets boring to me. nba is now tailormade for those one on one players. with all rules that go in favor on 1vs1 players, it’s harder to find teams that play proper ball.
and to reply to your question: i don’t mind watching durant or dirk because they will take tough shots but they still play team ball. i don’t like watching westbrook because i hate point guards who will rather shoot than pass the ball or who shoot over 3 guys. as for kidd. damn man, you are talking about guy who is definition of team player.
I was always quick and elusive on the court, and I could get buckets on anyone, but I always made sure to hit the open guy if he’s in good position. You’ll always land on a good team if your forte is setting others up.
I saved all that Michael-Jordan, Three-At-The-Buzzer-To-Win-It crazy shit for games of 21